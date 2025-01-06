iifl-logo-icon 1
Vimta Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

924.55
(-2.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vimta Labs Ltd

Vimta Labs FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

56.57

28.39

8.34

25.56

Depreciation

-23.15

-22.93

-20.92

-15.7

Tax paid

-14.29

-7.13

-1.41

-9.13

Working capital

10.67

6.67

12.17

18.35

Other operating items

Operating

29.79

4.99

-1.82

19.08

Capital expenditure

50.15

19.11

31.19

67.75

Free cash flow

79.94

24.1

29.36

86.83

Equity raised

378.07

337.18

309.24

267.34

Investing

0

0

6.15

0

Financing

-8.82

19.94

-7.45

-3.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.42

Net in cash

449.19

381.22

337.3

355.15

