Vimta Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
56.57
28.39
8.34
25.56
Depreciation
-23.15
-22.93
-20.92
-15.7
Tax paid
-14.29
-7.13
-1.41
-9.13
Working capital
10.67
6.67
12.17
18.35
Other operating items
Operating
29.79
4.99
-1.82
19.08
Capital expenditure
50.15
19.11
31.19
67.75
Free cash flow
79.94
24.1
29.36
86.83
Equity raised
378.07
337.18
309.24
267.34
Investing
0
0
6.15
0
Financing
-8.82
19.94
-7.45
-3.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.42
Net in cash
449.19
381.22
337.3
355.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.