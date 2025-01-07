iifl-logo-icon 1
Vimta Labs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,021.05
(10.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

275.98

209.05

180.67

181.09

yoy growth (%)

32.01

15.7

-0.23

17.7

Raw materials

-78.72

-60.84

-53.74

-50.26

As % of sales

28.52

29.1

29.74

27.75

Employee costs

-75.41

-60.25

-61.42

-53.64

As % of sales

27.32

28.82

33.99

29.62

Other costs

-42.07

-35.26

-35.48

-31.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.24

16.86

19.64

17.62

Operating profit

79.77

52.69

30.01

45.26

OPM

28.9

25.2

16.61

24.99

Depreciation

-23.15

-22.93

-20.92

-15.7

Interest expense

-1.49

-2.16

-3.76

-5.2

Other income

1.45

0.81

3.01

1.19

Profit before tax

56.57

28.39

8.34

25.56

Taxes

-14.29

-7.13

-1.41

-9.13

Tax rate

-25.25

-25.13

-17

-35.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

42.28

21.26

6.92

16.43

Exceptional items

-1.22

0

0

0

Net profit

41.05

21.26

6.92

16.43

yoy growth (%)

93.12

206.91

-57.84

55.14

NPM

14.87

10.16

3.83

9.07

