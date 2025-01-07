Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
275.98
209.05
180.67
181.09
yoy growth (%)
32.01
15.7
-0.23
17.7
Raw materials
-78.72
-60.84
-53.74
-50.26
As % of sales
28.52
29.1
29.74
27.75
Employee costs
-75.41
-60.25
-61.42
-53.64
As % of sales
27.32
28.82
33.99
29.62
Other costs
-42.07
-35.26
-35.48
-31.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.24
16.86
19.64
17.62
Operating profit
79.77
52.69
30.01
45.26
OPM
28.9
25.2
16.61
24.99
Depreciation
-23.15
-22.93
-20.92
-15.7
Interest expense
-1.49
-2.16
-3.76
-5.2
Other income
1.45
0.81
3.01
1.19
Profit before tax
56.57
28.39
8.34
25.56
Taxes
-14.29
-7.13
-1.41
-9.13
Tax rate
-25.25
-25.13
-17
-35.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
42.28
21.26
6.92
16.43
Exceptional items
-1.22
0
0
0
Net profit
41.05
21.26
6.92
16.43
yoy growth (%)
93.12
206.91
-57.84
55.14
NPM
14.87
10.16
3.83
9.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.