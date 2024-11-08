iifl-logo-icon 1
Vimta Labs Ltd Board Meeting

873.95
(0.48%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:07:04 AM

Vimta Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
VIMTA LABS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve interalia and take on record the standalone unaudited financial results and consolidated unaudited financial results for the second quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation,2015 standalone and consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
VIMTA LABS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 17th July 2024 to consider approve and take on record the standalone unaudited financial results and consolidated unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in accordance to the code of conduct of the Company the Trading window closure period has commenced from 01st July 2024 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results of the company to the stock exchange. Copy of the Notice is available in the companys website i.e. https://vimta.com/notices/ Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited financial results of the 1st Quarter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024)
Board Meeting18 May 20248 May 2024
VIMTA LABS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend the payment of dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st march 2024. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the 4th quarter ended and year ended 31.03.2024. Recommendation of Dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
VIMTA LABS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the scheme of amalgamation of Emtac Laboratories Private Limited Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company with Vimta Labs Limitedholding company. Approval of Scheme of Amalgamation of Emtac Laboratories Private Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company with Vimta Labs Limited, Holding Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
VIMTA LABS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results and consolidated unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Reappointment of Independent Directors Reappointment of Managing Director, Executive Director-Operations and Executive Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

