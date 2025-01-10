To the Members of Vimta Labs Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Vimta Labs Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No. Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1. Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenue as per Ind AS-115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: The application of the accounting standard involves certain key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognised over a period. Additionally, accounting standard contains disclosures which involves collation of information in respect of disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date. • Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies in accordance with Ind AS-115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Refer Note No. 23 to the standalone financial statements. • Evaluated the design and implementation of companys internal controls in respect of revenue recognition. • Selected a sample of contracts and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to identification of the specific performance obligations. • Selected a sample of contracts and performed the following procedures. - Studied, analysed and identified the specific performance obligations in these contracts. - Compared these performance obligations with that of recorded by the company. - Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenue disclosed by type and service offerings. - Evaluated appropriateness of disclosures made in financial statements in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS- 115 and other applicable regulations.

Sl. No. Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 2 Provision for impairment loss in accounts receivables. In view of significance of the matter, we applied the following audit procedures in respect of this area, among others to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence: The credit loss provision in respect of account receivables represent managements best estimate of the credit losses incurred on the receivables at the balance sheet date. • Understand and assess the managements estimate and related policies used in the credit loss analysis. We have considered provisioning for credit loss as a key audit matter because of the significance of balance of trade receivables to the balance sheet and because of the the calculation of credit loss provision is a complex area and requires management to make significant assumptions on customer payment behaviour and estimating the level and timing of expected future cash flows. • Obtained an understanding of and assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key controls relating to collection monitoring process, credit control process and estimation of expected credit losses. Refer to Note No.12 to the standalone Financial statements. • Reviewed the data flows from source systems to spreadsheet- based models to test their completeness and accuracy. • For Expected Credit Loss (ECL) of trade receivables assessed on individual level by the management, examined on a test check basis, the objective evidence relating to the impairment of trade receivables and the key assumptions used in the estimate of the cash shortfalls and reviewed whether amounts have been recovered after the end of reporting period. • For samples selected, circularized independent confirmations and where confirmations were not received, performed alternate testing procedures. This includes testing, on sample basis, subsequent collections for the outstanding receivables. • Obtained debtors credit information on sample basis to ascertain whether the classification of debtors is in compliance with the companys policy. • Reviewed the managements ageing analysis based on days past due by examining the original documents (such as invoices and bank deposit advices). • Verified the calculation of ECL of each type of trade receivables according to the provision matrix.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with the SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended we report that:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in Note No.34 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024.

iv. (A) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(B) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(C) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (A) and (B) above contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2014.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01 April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure-B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For GATTAMANENI & CO., Chartered Accountants (Firm.Regn.No:009303S) G. SRINIVASARAO Partner Place: Hyderabad (ICAI Ms. No. 210535) Date: 18-05-2024 UDIN: 24210535BKBGNH7007

Annexure - A

To the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date to the Members of Vimta Labs Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements of the Company under Clause (i) of Subsection (3) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements of VIMTA LABS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the internal controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("The Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal Financial Controls stated in the Guidance Note.

For GATTAMANENI & CO., Chartered Accountants (Firm.Regn.No:009303S) G. SRINIVASARAO Partner Place: Hyderabad (ICAI Ms. No. 210535) Date: 18-05-2024 UDIN: 24210535BKBGNH7007

Annexure -B

To Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Members of Vimta Labs Limited)

Statement on the matters specified in Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("CARO")

Based on the audit procedure performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of Vimta Labs Limited ("the company") and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in a normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of its intangible assets.

(b) The companys Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals as per a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The company has reported that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification made during the year.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) We have not noticed nor have we been informed of initiating any proceedings or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The companys inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and in our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed between the physical stocks and the book stocks on such verification made during the year.

(b) During the year, in respect of the working capital limits sanctioned in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, by the Banks on the basis of security of current assets, the quarterly returns / statements filed by the company with such Banks are in agreement with the Books of account of the company.

(iii) (a) The Company has not provided any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year. The aggregate amount of guarantee given in earlier years to the subsidiary and the balance outstanding at the Balance sheet date was Rs.9.00 million.

The company has not made any investments or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to parties other than its subsidiary.

b) The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) In respect of the loans granted in earlier years, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments / receipts are regular.

d) In respect of the loans granted, no amount is overdue.

e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans were granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans given, guarantee stood and investments made. The company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Hence, compliance with the directives issued by the RBI and the relevant provisions of Companies Act and the Rules made thereunder is not applicable.

(vi) Maintenance of Cost records has been specified by the Central Government U/s.148(1) of the Act for this company and the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the company. However, we have not conducted any audit of the same.

(vii) (a) The company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts in respect of the above statutory dues as at 31 March 2024 outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There were no material dues referred to in sub-clause (a) except Provident Fund and Goods and Service Tax dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. Dues of Provident Fund and Goods and Service Tax, which have not been deposited on account of disputes are as under:

Name of the Statue Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. In millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount paid under protest (Rs. In millions) Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Additional demand of Provident Fund dues 8.70 September,2014 to June 2016 Employees Provident Fund Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru 1.74 Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 4.95 July, 2017 Joint Commissioner (Appeals-II), Hqrs Office, Hyderabad Nil

(viii) There were no transactions which are not recorded in the Books of account but which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the Tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a). The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) . The company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any Bank or Financial institution or other lender.

(c) . The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d). The funds raised on short term basis were not utilized for long term purposes.

(e) . The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) . The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a). No fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) . No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) . The company has not received any whistle - Blower complaints during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence compliance with the requirements applicable to Nidhi companies is not applicable.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a). The company has an Internal Audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b). We have considered the Internal Audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with them. Hence, compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

(xvi) (a). The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) . The company has not conducted any non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) . The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the Regulations made by the RBI.

(d) . The companys Group Companies has no CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a). The company is not required to transfer any amount to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with Second proviso to Subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act.

(b). There are no amounts remaining unspent U/s.135(5) of the Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which is required to be transferred to a special account in compliance with the provisions of Section 135(6) of the Act.