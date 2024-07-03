Summary

Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as Curie Centre of Oncology Private Limited on March 12, 1998 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed to HealthCare Global Enterprises Private Limited on November 14, 2005. Thereafter, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited on July 5, 2006.Presently, the Company is engaged in setting up and managing hospitals and medical diagnostic services including scientific testing and consultancy services in the pharmaceutical and medical sector. Under the HCG brand, the Company operates the largest cancer care network in India in terms of the total number of private cancer treatment centres licensed by the AERB. Under the Milann brand, it operates fertility centres. Milann fertility centres provide comprehensive reproductive medicine services, including assisted reproduction, gynaecological endoscopy and fertility preservation; and follow a multidisciplinary and technology-focused approach to diagnosis and treatment. The Milann network also operates on a model similar to our HCG network, wherein the various Milann fertility centres aim to provide medical services following established protocols with a focus on quality medical care across diagnosis and treatment. It provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient treatments. Its key specialties include cardiology, neurology, orth

