SectorHealthcare
Open₹479.25
Prev. Close₹482.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹548.05
Day's High₹487.45
Day's Low₹471.75
52 Week's High₹548
52 Week's Low₹314
Book Value₹87.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,616.05
P/E153.05
EPS3.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
139.29
139.12
139.01
169.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,049.3
1,006.01
958.68
754.54
Net Worth
1,188.59
1,145.13
1,097.69
923.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
608.86
688.33
586.86
545.03
yoy growth (%)
-11.54
17.28
7.67
15.68
Raw materials
-138.45
-146.57
-155.15
-149.39
As % of sales
22.74
21.29
26.43
27.4
Employee costs
-136.72
-142.69
-115.58
-98.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-51.96
-34.57
33.93
29.3
Depreciation
-86.57
-79.4
-43.92
-44.15
Tax paid
13.51
12.16
-11.98
-9.81
Working capital
242.78
-76.35
-42.48
40.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.54
17.28
7.67
15.68
Op profit growth
-36.51
30.42
7.32
29.58
EBIT growth
-77.48
-20.26
34.27
49.42
Net profit growth
259.39
-314.13
27.74
-512.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,907.87
1,691.41
1,394.78
1,009.19
1,092.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,907.87
1,691.41
1,394.78
1,009.19
1,092.34
Other Operating Income
4.25
3.03
3.01
4.25
3.3
Other Income
21.23
13.18
107.28
16.95
6.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
BASAVALINGA AJAIKUMAR SADASHIVAIAH
Nominee
Siddharth Patel
Executive Director
Anjali Ajaikumar Rossi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Geet Mathur
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAJAGOPALAN RAGHAVAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradip M. Kanakia
Whole Time Director & CEO
Meghraj Arvindrao Gore
Nominee
AMIT SONI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajiv Maliwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SUNU MANUEL
Independent Director
Jeyandran Venugopal
Reports by Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as Curie Centre of Oncology Private Limited on March 12, 1998 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed to HealthCare Global Enterprises Private Limited on November 14, 2005. Thereafter, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited on July 5, 2006.Presently, the Company is engaged in setting up and managing hospitals and medical diagnostic services including scientific testing and consultancy services in the pharmaceutical and medical sector. Under the HCG brand, the Company operates the largest cancer care network in India in terms of the total number of private cancer treatment centres licensed by the AERB. Under the Milann brand, it operates fertility centres. Milann fertility centres provide comprehensive reproductive medicine services, including assisted reproduction, gynaecological endoscopy and fertility preservation; and follow a multidisciplinary and technology-focused approach to diagnosis and treatment. The Milann network also operates on a model similar to our HCG network, wherein the various Milann fertility centres aim to provide medical services following established protocols with a focus on quality medical care across diagnosis and treatment. It provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient treatments. Its key specialties include cardiology, neurology, orth
Read More
The Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹474.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd is ₹6616.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd is 153.05 and 5.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd is ₹314 and ₹548 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.19%, 3 Years at 25.32%, 1 Year at 30.18%, 6 Month at 28.87%, 3 Month at 16.77% and 1 Month at -5.35%.
