iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Share Price

474.6
(-1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open479.25
  • Day's High487.45
  • 52 Wk High548
  • Prev. Close482.3
  • Day's Low471.75
  • 52 Wk Low 314
  • Turnover (lac)548.05
  • P/E153.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value87.26
  • EPS3.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,616.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

479.25

Prev. Close

482.3

Turnover(Lac.)

548.05

Day's High

487.45

Day's Low

471.75

52 Week's High

548

52 Week's Low

314

Book Value

87.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,616.05

P/E

153.05

EPS

3.15

Divi. Yield

0

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.36%

Foreign: 60.36%

Indian: 10.87%

Non-Promoter- 15.93%

Institutions: 15.93%

Non-Institutions: 12.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

139.29

139.12

139.01

169.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,049.3

1,006.01

958.68

754.54

Net Worth

1,188.59

1,145.13

1,097.69

923.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

608.86

688.33

586.86

545.03

yoy growth (%)

-11.54

17.28

7.67

15.68

Raw materials

-138.45

-146.57

-155.15

-149.39

As % of sales

22.74

21.29

26.43

27.4

Employee costs

-136.72

-142.69

-115.58

-98.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-51.96

-34.57

33.93

29.3

Depreciation

-86.57

-79.4

-43.92

-44.15

Tax paid

13.51

12.16

-11.98

-9.81

Working capital

242.78

-76.35

-42.48

40.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.54

17.28

7.67

15.68

Op profit growth

-36.51

30.42

7.32

29.58

EBIT growth

-77.48

-20.26

34.27

49.42

Net profit growth

259.39

-314.13

27.74

-512.27

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,907.87

1,691.41

1,394.78

1,009.19

1,092.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,907.87

1,691.41

1,394.78

1,009.19

1,092.34

Other Operating Income

4.25

3.03

3.01

4.25

3.3

Other Income

21.23

13.18

107.28

16.95

6.97

View Annually Results

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

BASAVALINGA AJAIKUMAR SADASHIVAIAH

Nominee

Siddharth Patel

Executive Director

Anjali Ajaikumar Rossi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Geet Mathur

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAJAGOPALAN RAGHAVAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradip M. Kanakia

Whole Time Director & CEO

Meghraj Arvindrao Gore

Nominee

AMIT SONI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajiv Maliwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SUNU MANUEL

Independent Director

Jeyandran Venugopal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as Curie Centre of Oncology Private Limited on March 12, 1998 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed to HealthCare Global Enterprises Private Limited on November 14, 2005. Thereafter, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited on July 5, 2006.Presently, the Company is engaged in setting up and managing hospitals and medical diagnostic services including scientific testing and consultancy services in the pharmaceutical and medical sector. Under the HCG brand, the Company operates the largest cancer care network in India in terms of the total number of private cancer treatment centres licensed by the AERB. Under the Milann brand, it operates fertility centres. Milann fertility centres provide comprehensive reproductive medicine services, including assisted reproduction, gynaecological endoscopy and fertility preservation; and follow a multidisciplinary and technology-focused approach to diagnosis and treatment. The Milann network also operates on a model similar to our HCG network, wherein the various Milann fertility centres aim to provide medical services following established protocols with a focus on quality medical care across diagnosis and treatment. It provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient treatments. Its key specialties include cardiology, neurology, orth
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹474.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd is ₹6616.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd is 153.05 and 5.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd is ₹314 and ₹548 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd?

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.19%, 3 Years at 25.32%, 1 Year at 30.18%, 6 Month at 28.87%, 3 Month at 16.77% and 1 Month at -5.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.23 %
Institutions - 15.94 %
Public - 12.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.