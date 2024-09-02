|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 Notice of the Annual General Meeting and Integrated Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Proceedings of 26th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 through video conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) We are enclosing herewith - i) Consolidated report dated September 26, 2024 of the scrutinizer signed by Mr. Pradeep B. Kulkarni, Partner, V. Sreedharan & Associates, Company Secretaries, on evoting and voting at the Annual General Meeting, in compliance with the provisions of Sec 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014; and ii) Voting results in compliance with Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.