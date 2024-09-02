AGM 25/09/2024 Notice of the Annual General Meeting and Integrated Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Proceedings of 26th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 through video conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) We are enclosing herewith - i) Consolidated report dated September 26, 2024 of the scrutinizer signed by Mr. Pradeep B. Kulkarni, Partner, V. Sreedharan & Associates, Company Secretaries, on evoting and voting at the Annual General Meeting, in compliance with the provisions of Sec 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014; and ii) Voting results in compliance with Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024)