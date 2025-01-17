Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.61
31.49
18.65
19.84
Op profit growth
-27.56
42.13
13.16
23.87
EBIT growth
-151.07
-47.74
1.58
29.47
Net profit growth
81.32
-619.88
-7.44
-1,617.65
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.12
15.46
14.3
14.99
EBIT margin
-1.55
2.81
7.07
8.26
Net profit margin
-19.17
-9.76
2.47
3.16
RoCE
-0.9
2.17
6
6.82
RoNW
-8.96
-5.95
1.08
1.29
RoA
-2.78
-1.89
0.52
0.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-17.64
-14.14
1.95
2.69
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-28.13
-28.76
-5.86
-4.04
Book value per share
55.61
42.98
59.27
50.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
-10.83
-5.3
150.2
85.7
P/CEPS
-6.79
-2.6
-49.97
-57.02
P/B
3.43
1.74
4.94
4.56
EV/EBIDTA
23.21
11.05
22.88
20.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-5.6
5.78
-62.39
-33.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
67.32
52.47
50.89
45.03
Inventory days
8.02
7.9
9.4
8.37
Creditor days
-74.1
-73.86
-78.03
-78.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.13
-0.22
-1.38
-2.51
Net debt / equity
1.34
3.44
0.84
0.77
Net debt / op. profit
7.65
7.78
3.66
3.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-23.81
-21.95
-22.83
-24.41
Employee costs
-19.41
-19.04
-18.98
-17.41
Other costs
-44.65
-43.53
-43.87
-43.17
