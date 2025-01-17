iifl-logo-icon 1
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

499.45
(-0.09%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.61

31.49

18.65

19.84

Op profit growth

-27.56

42.13

13.16

23.87

EBIT growth

-151.07

-47.74

1.58

29.47

Net profit growth

81.32

-619.88

-7.44

-1,617.65

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.12

15.46

14.3

14.99

EBIT margin

-1.55

2.81

7.07

8.26

Net profit margin

-19.17

-9.76

2.47

3.16

RoCE

-0.9

2.17

6

6.82

RoNW

-8.96

-5.95

1.08

1.29

RoA

-2.78

-1.89

0.52

0.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-17.64

-14.14

1.95

2.69

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-28.13

-28.76

-5.86

-4.04

Book value per share

55.61

42.98

59.27

50.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

-10.83

-5.3

150.2

85.7

P/CEPS

-6.79

-2.6

-49.97

-57.02

P/B

3.43

1.74

4.94

4.56

EV/EBIDTA

23.21

11.05

22.88

20.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-5.6

5.78

-62.39

-33.86

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

67.32

52.47

50.89

45.03

Inventory days

8.02

7.9

9.4

8.37

Creditor days

-74.1

-73.86

-78.03

-78.68

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.13

-0.22

-1.38

-2.51

Net debt / equity

1.34

3.44

0.84

0.77

Net debt / op. profit

7.65

7.78

3.66

3.19

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-23.81

-21.95

-22.83

-24.41

Employee costs

-19.41

-19.04

-18.98

-17.41

Other costs

-44.65

-43.53

-43.87

-43.17

