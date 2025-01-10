Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
60.36%
60.37%
60.4%
60.4%
60.41%
Indian
10.87%
10.87%
10.88%
10.88%
10.88%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
15.93%
14.84%
15.26%
14.82%
14.22%
Non-Institutions
12.83%
13.9%
13.45%
13.89%
14.47%
Total Non-Promoter
28.76%
28.74%
28.71%
28.71%
28.69%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
