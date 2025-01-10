Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
139.29
139.12
139.01
169.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,049.3
1,006.01
958.68
754.54
Net Worth
1,188.59
1,145.13
1,097.69
923.79
Minority Interest
Debt
739.97
347.19
348.98
481.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
115.46
96.51
79.28
81.36
Total Liabilities
2,044.02
1,588.83
1,525.95
1,486.54
Fixed Assets
974.56
796.85
778.66
772.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
506.33
474.93
438.66
365.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
109.57
86.24
79.35
108.69
Networking Capital
216.23
150.44
109.34
224.93
Inventories
21.02
21.22
17.3
11.95
Inventory Days
7.16
Sundry Debtors
204.17
212.37
160.25
147.48
Debtor Days
88.41
Other Current Assets
244.49
143.97
128.73
234.85
Sundry Creditors
-141.29
-116.11
-100.95
-83.5
Creditor Days
50.05
Other Current Liabilities
-112.16
-111.01
-95.99
-85.85
Cash
237.33
80.37
119.96
14.46
Total Assets
2,044.02
1,588.83
1,525.97
1,486.51
