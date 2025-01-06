iifl-logo-icon 1
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

474.6
(-1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Health.Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-51.96

-34.57

33.93

29.3

Depreciation

-86.57

-79.4

-43.92

-44.15

Tax paid

13.51

12.16

-11.98

-9.81

Working capital

242.78

-76.35

-42.48

40.7

Other operating items

Operating

117.75

-178.16

-64.44

16.02

Capital expenditure

-82.62

550.05

79.99

43.77

Free cash flow

35.12

371.88

15.54

59.79

Equity raised

1,552.46

1,132.44

987.32

875.51

Investing

49.53

97.28

77.43

-13.27

Financing

511.9

705.14

296.94

293.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,149.01

2,306.75

1,377.23

1,215.39

