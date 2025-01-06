Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-51.96
-34.57
33.93
29.3
Depreciation
-86.57
-79.4
-43.92
-44.15
Tax paid
13.51
12.16
-11.98
-9.81
Working capital
242.78
-76.35
-42.48
40.7
Other operating items
Operating
117.75
-178.16
-64.44
16.02
Capital expenditure
-82.62
550.05
79.99
43.77
Free cash flow
35.12
371.88
15.54
59.79
Equity raised
1,552.46
1,132.44
987.32
875.51
Investing
49.53
97.28
77.43
-13.27
Financing
511.9
705.14
296.94
293.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,149.01
2,306.75
1,377.23
1,215.39
