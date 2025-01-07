iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

488
(2.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

608.86

688.33

586.86

545.03

yoy growth (%)

-11.54

17.28

7.67

15.68

Raw materials

-138.45

-146.57

-155.15

-149.39

As % of sales

22.74

21.29

26.43

27.4

Employee costs

-136.72

-142.69

-115.58

-98.06

As % of sales

22.45

20.72

19.69

17.99

Other costs

-260.21

-283.34

-227.39

-214.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.73

41.16

38.74

39.43

Operating profit

73.46

115.72

88.72

82.67

OPM

12.06

16.81

15.11

15.16

Depreciation

-86.57

-79.4

-43.92

-44.15

Interest expense

-62.86

-82.99

-26.79

-15.92

Other income

24.01

12.1

15.92

6.71

Profit before tax

-51.96

-34.57

33.93

29.3

Taxes

13.51

12.16

-11.98

-9.81

Tax rate

-26

-35.18

-35.3

-33.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-38.45

-22.4

21.95

19.48

Exceptional items

-153.09

-30.89

2.93

0

Net profit

-191.54

-53.29

24.88

19.48

yoy growth (%)

259.39

-314.13

27.74

-512.27

NPM

-31.45

-7.74

4.24

3.57

Health.Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.