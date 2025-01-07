Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
608.86
688.33
586.86
545.03
yoy growth (%)
-11.54
17.28
7.67
15.68
Raw materials
-138.45
-146.57
-155.15
-149.39
As % of sales
22.74
21.29
26.43
27.4
Employee costs
-136.72
-142.69
-115.58
-98.06
As % of sales
22.45
20.72
19.69
17.99
Other costs
-260.21
-283.34
-227.39
-214.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.73
41.16
38.74
39.43
Operating profit
73.46
115.72
88.72
82.67
OPM
12.06
16.81
15.11
15.16
Depreciation
-86.57
-79.4
-43.92
-44.15
Interest expense
-62.86
-82.99
-26.79
-15.92
Other income
24.01
12.1
15.92
6.71
Profit before tax
-51.96
-34.57
33.93
29.3
Taxes
13.51
12.16
-11.98
-9.81
Tax rate
-26
-35.18
-35.3
-33.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-38.45
-22.4
21.95
19.48
Exceptional items
-153.09
-30.89
2.93
0
Net profit
-191.54
-53.29
24.88
19.48
yoy growth (%)
259.39
-314.13
27.74
-512.27
NPM
-31.45
-7.74
4.24
3.57
