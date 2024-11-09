iifl-logo-icon 1
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

Health.Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended Sept 30 2024. Results-Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (Unaudited Financial Results). Unuaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 Board of Directors of the Company (Board), at their meeting held on this day, May 29, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the following agenda: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, together with Auditors Report thereon; 2. Issue and allotment of 28,255 (Twenty-Eight Thousand Two Hundred Fifty Five) equity shares of the Company of INR 10 each, upon exercise of Employee Stock Options in accordance with the existing Employee Stock Option Schemes of the Company. 3. Re-appointment of Ms. Geeta Mathur (DIN: 02139552), as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of three (3) years with effect from June 17, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company, and that Ms. Geeta Mathur shall not be liable to retire by rotation. The Company shall make detailed disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 in this regard. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, together with Auditors Report, as approved by the Board. The financial results are also being made available on the Companys website at www.hcgoncology.com We hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. B S R & Co. LLP, have issued an Audit Report with an unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Results - Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

