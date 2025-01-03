Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Patanjali Foods Ltd
1864.85
|26.80
|1.46
|67506.61
|67.02
K S Oils Ltd
1.45
|-0.05
|-3.33
|66.58
|0
Murli Industries Ltd
1.65
|-0.05
|-2.94
|11.90
|0.03
Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd
3.15
|-0.10
|-3.08
|4.73
|2.81
N K Industries Ltd
70.79
|2.09
|3.04
|42.54
|0
Marico Ltd
660.95
|7.60
|1.16
|85609.49
|62.52
Rasoya Proteins Ltd
0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|8.54
|0
Adani Wilmar Ltd
328.6
|-1.95
|-0.59
|42707.44
|40.79
Raj Oil Mills Ltd
59.04
|5.18
|9.62
|176.99
|108.88
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd
64.82
|1.74
|2.76
|641.69
|0
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
132.26
|0.35
|0.27
|662.67
|14.09
Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd
140
|1.05
|0.76
|309.75
|23.59
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
366
|9.10
|2.55
|5400.09
|31.33
M K Proteins Ltd
8.45
|0.14
|1.68
|317.19
|25.18
Shree Ram Proteins Ltd
1.25
|-0.03
|-2.34
|53.55
|0
KN Agri Resources Ltd
268.75
|-0.70
|-0.26
|671.85
|21.56
Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd
27.95
|-0.15
|-0.53
|66.84
|6.87
