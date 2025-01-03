iifl-logo-icon 1
Edible Oil Sector Stocks List

Edible Oil Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Patanjali Foods Ltd

1864.85

26.801.4667506.6167.02

K S Oils Ltd

1.45

-0.05-3.3366.580

Murli Industries Ltd

1.65

-0.05-2.9411.900.03

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd

3.15

-0.10-3.084.732.81

N K Industries Ltd

70.79

2.093.0442.540

Marico Ltd

660.95

7.601.1685609.4962.52

Rasoya Proteins Ltd

0.05

0.000.008.540

Adani Wilmar Ltd

328.6

-1.95-0.5942707.4440.79

Raj Oil Mills Ltd

59.04

5.189.62176.99108.88

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd

64.82

1.742.76641.690

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

132.26

0.350.27662.6714.09

Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd

140

1.050.76309.7523.59

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

366

9.102.555400.0931.33

M K Proteins Ltd

8.45

0.141.68317.1925.18

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd

1.25

-0.03-2.3453.550

KN Agri Resources Ltd

268.75

-0.70-0.26671.8521.56

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd

27.95

-0.15-0.5366.846.87

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

