SectorEdible Oil
Open₹58.95
Prev. Close₹59.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.79
Day's High₹59.95
Day's Low₹56.54
52 Week's High₹83.2
52 Week's Low₹41
Book Value₹2.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)176.87
P/E119.67
EPS0.49
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.99
14.99
14.99
14.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-20.17
-21.94
-24.34
-26.97
Net Worth
-5.18
-6.95
-9.35
-11.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
118.55
103.49
82.83
58.83
yoy growth (%)
14.54
24.94
40.78
-6.05
Raw materials
-100.88
-85.44
-63.88
-46.27
As % of sales
85.09
82.55
77.11
78.65
Employee costs
-8.21
-7.54
-9.12
-7.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.92
4.67
1.06
-7.58
Depreciation
-1.23
-1.15
-1.12
-5.63
Tax paid
-0.32
-0.59
0.41
-0.91
Working capital
1.08
-1.78
20.03
-2.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.54
24.94
32.26
-7.87
Op profit growth
-28.79
169.7
-274.42
-93.33
EBIT growth
-36.94
336.35
-115.75
-68.7
Net profit growth
-36.16
174.25
-117.46
-97.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Parvez Shafee Ahmed Shaikh
Managing Director
Sufyan Abdul Razak Maknojia
Whole-time Director
Tabrez Shafiahmed Shaikh
Managing Director
Atikurraheman daudbhai Mukhi
Independent Director
Huzefa Dawood Ghadiali
Independent Director
Siraj Umar Furniturewala
Whole-time Director
Humayun Shafi Ahmed Shaikh
Whole-time Director
Amir Atikurrehman Mukhi
Non Executive Director
Kiran Raghavendra Awasthi
Non Executive Director
Rishang Sanjay Jain
Additional Director
Unmesh Arun Breed
Company Secretary
Jay Bhansali
WTD & Additional Director
Needa Altaf Mukhi
Additional Director
Arun Dash
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raj Oil Mills Ltd
Summary
Raj Oil Mills Limited, a prominent name in the edible oil industry, has been a cornerstone of oil production and trading since its inception in 1943. The Company has a wide portfolio of edible oils such as sunflower oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil which together represents a very large addressable market. Incorporated on October 17, 2001, the Company was promoted by Shaukat S Tharadra. It acquired the running business of Raj Oil Mills, partnership firm, in 2002. Raj Oil Mills, partnership firm, founded in the year 1943 by Late Haji Suleman Jamal. The Company is engaged in the business of buying, selling, manufacturing, processing of edible oils, edible oil seeds and other related products. It is also engaged into Crushing and Oil Filtration with a capacity of 5000 TPA and 30000 TPA respectively. During the period 2010, Company commenced Commercial Production at Jaipur. During the period 2009-10, the Company allotted 95,00,008 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 110/- each on August 4, 2009 pursuant to its Initial Public Offering and consequent to this, the Equity Shares of the Company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited effective on August 12, 2009. In 2010-11, it commissioned commenced Commercial Production of its Project located at Manor, district Thane. Cost Effective Process with the technique of ERP was started at Head office and Manor plant in 2012-13. During the period 2012-13 the Company allotted
Read More
The Raj Oil Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raj Oil Mills Ltd is ₹176.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raj Oil Mills Ltd is 119.67 and 20.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raj Oil Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raj Oil Mills Ltd is ₹41 and ₹83.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raj Oil Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.17%, 3 Years at 2.02%, 1 Year at 23.90%, 6 Month at 13.84%, 3 Month at 11.08% and 1 Month at 5.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.