Summary

Raj Oil Mills Limited, a prominent name in the edible oil industry, has been a cornerstone of oil production and trading since its inception in 1943. The Company has a wide portfolio of edible oils such as sunflower oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil which together represents a very large addressable market. Incorporated on October 17, 2001, the Company was promoted by Shaukat S Tharadra. It acquired the running business of Raj Oil Mills, partnership firm, in 2002. Raj Oil Mills, partnership firm, founded in the year 1943 by Late Haji Suleman Jamal. The Company is engaged in the business of buying, selling, manufacturing, processing of edible oils, edible oil seeds and other related products. It is also engaged into Crushing and Oil Filtration with a capacity of 5000 TPA and 30000 TPA respectively. During the period 2010, Company commenced Commercial Production at Jaipur. During the period 2009-10, the Company allotted 95,00,008 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 110/- each on August 4, 2009 pursuant to its Initial Public Offering and consequent to this, the Equity Shares of the Company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited effective on August 12, 2009. In 2010-11, it commissioned commenced Commercial Production of its Project located at Manor, district Thane. Cost Effective Process with the technique of ERP was started at Head office and Manor plant in 2012-13. During the period 2012-13 the Company allotted

