Raj Oil Mills Ltd Share Price

59
(-0.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:38 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open58.95
  • Day's High59.95
  • 52 Wk High83.2
  • Prev. Close59.04
  • Day's Low56.54
  • 52 Wk Low 41
  • Turnover (lac)20.79
  • P/E119.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.89
  • EPS0.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)176.87
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Raj Oil Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Raj Oil Mills Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Raj Oil Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Raj Oil Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Raj Oil Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.99

14.99

14.99

14.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-20.17

-21.94

-24.34

-26.97

Net Worth

-5.18

-6.95

-9.35

-11.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

118.55

103.49

82.83

58.83

yoy growth (%)

14.54

24.94

40.78

-6.05

Raw materials

-100.88

-85.44

-63.88

-46.27

As % of sales

85.09

82.55

77.11

78.65

Employee costs

-8.21

-7.54

-9.12

-7.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.92

4.67

1.06

-7.58

Depreciation

-1.23

-1.15

-1.12

-5.63

Tax paid

-0.32

-0.59

0.41

-0.91

Working capital

1.08

-1.78

20.03

-2.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.54

24.94

32.26

-7.87

Op profit growth

-28.79

169.7

-274.42

-93.33

EBIT growth

-36.94

336.35

-115.75

-68.7

Net profit growth

-36.16

174.25

-117.46

-97.07

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Raj Oil Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Raj Oil Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Parvez Shafee Ahmed Shaikh

Managing Director

Sufyan Abdul Razak Maknojia

Whole-time Director

Tabrez Shafiahmed Shaikh

Managing Director

Atikurraheman daudbhai Mukhi

Independent Director

Huzefa Dawood Ghadiali

Independent Director

Siraj Umar Furniturewala

Whole-time Director

Humayun Shafi Ahmed Shaikh

Whole-time Director

Amir Atikurrehman Mukhi

Non Executive Director

Kiran Raghavendra Awasthi

Non Executive Director

Rishang Sanjay Jain

Additional Director

Unmesh Arun Breed

Company Secretary

Jay Bhansali

WTD & Additional Director

Needa Altaf Mukhi

Additional Director

Arun Dash

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raj Oil Mills Ltd

Summary

Raj Oil Mills Limited, a prominent name in the edible oil industry, has been a cornerstone of oil production and trading since its inception in 1943. The Company has a wide portfolio of edible oils such as sunflower oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil which together represents a very large addressable market. Incorporated on October 17, 2001, the Company was promoted by Shaukat S Tharadra. It acquired the running business of Raj Oil Mills, partnership firm, in 2002. Raj Oil Mills, partnership firm, founded in the year 1943 by Late Haji Suleman Jamal. The Company is engaged in the business of buying, selling, manufacturing, processing of edible oils, edible oil seeds and other related products. It is also engaged into Crushing and Oil Filtration with a capacity of 5000 TPA and 30000 TPA respectively. During the period 2010, Company commenced Commercial Production at Jaipur. During the period 2009-10, the Company allotted 95,00,008 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 110/- each on August 4, 2009 pursuant to its Initial Public Offering and consequent to this, the Equity Shares of the Company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited effective on August 12, 2009. In 2010-11, it commissioned commenced Commercial Production of its Project located at Manor, district Thane. Cost Effective Process with the technique of ERP was started at Head office and Manor plant in 2012-13. During the period 2012-13 the Company allotted
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Raj Oil Mills Ltd share price today?

The Raj Oil Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Oil Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raj Oil Mills Ltd is ₹176.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raj Oil Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raj Oil Mills Ltd is 119.67 and 20.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raj Oil Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raj Oil Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raj Oil Mills Ltd is ₹41 and ₹83.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raj Oil Mills Ltd?

Raj Oil Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.17%, 3 Years at 2.02%, 1 Year at 23.90%, 6 Month at 13.84%, 3 Month at 11.08% and 1 Month at 5.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raj Oil Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raj Oil Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

