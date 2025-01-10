Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors are pleased to present 22nd Annual Report on the affairs of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 (in Rs.) (in Rs.) Revenue from Operations 12,471.80 14,035.57 Other Income 280.30 98.41 Total Income 12,752.10 14,133.98 Total Expenses 12,576.94 13,873.73 Profit/(Loss) for the year before taxation 175.16 260.25 Tax Expenses (a) Current Tax - - (b) Deferred Tax (4.39) (17.76) Profit/(Loss) after Tax 170.77 242.48 Earnings Per Share Basic 1.14 1.62 Diluted 1.14 1.62

COMPANY?S PERFORMANCE

Your Company?s total income during the year under review was Rs. 12,471.80 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 14,035.57 Lakhs in the previous year. The Profit after tax was Rs. 170.77 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 242.48 Lakhs in the previous year.

2. STATE OF COMPANY?S AFFAIRS

Operating revenue is at Rs. 12,752.10 Lakhs in the Financial Year ended 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 14,133.98 Lakhs in Financial Year 2022-23. The Net profit after tax and depreciation during the FY 2023-24 is Rs. 170.77 Lakhs as compared to profits of Rs. 242.48 Lakhs during the last financial year.

3. DIVIDEND

Your Directors wish to conserve resources for future expansion and growth of the Company. Hence, no dividend has beendeclared by the Directors during the Financial Year 2023-24.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

During the share capital of the Company is as follows:

The Authorized Share Capital of Company Rs. 160,00,00,000/-.

The paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 14,98,86,840/- divided into 1,49,88,684 shares of Rs. 10/- each.

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, your Company has no amount that is proposed to be transferred to the general reserves out of the net profits of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

6. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted or renewed any deposits falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

Pursuant to the Resolution approved by the Hon?ble National Company Law Tribunal vide its Order dated April 19, 2018, the Company is making the payment of 100% of the principal amount due to fixed deposits holders who has submitted their claims upto an amount not exceeding Rs. 5,36,00,000/- as originally approved under the approved Resolution Plan. Further, in compliance with approved resolution plan the outstanding Public Deposits as on March 31, 2024 is Rs. 65,15,396/-

However, there are certain Fixed Deposit holders who are not traceable and thus the Company has been not able to make payment for those Fixed Deposit Holders. The Company has filed an Application to the Hon?ble NCLT seeking directions for payments required to be made in relation to the outstanding amount standing in respect of such non- traceable unsecured operational creditors and public fixed deposits in the books of accounts as on date vide letter dated September 30, 2022. After the end of Financial Year 2023-2024, your Company had taken step by sending letters to the non-traceable fixed deposit holders and made the payment of Rs. 1,27,692.

7. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adheres to the Corporate Governance requirements as stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘the SEBI?). The Report on Corporate Governance as per the requirement of SEBI LODR 2015 forms part of this Annual Report. The requisite certificate from M/s. D Maurya Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, confirming the compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance has been included in the said Report.

A Certificate from the Managing Director and CFO of the Company in terms of SEBI LODR 2015, inter alia, confirming the correctness of the Financial Statements and Cash Flow Statements, adequacy of the internal control for financial reporting, and reporting of matters to the Audit Committee, is also forming part of this Annual Report.

8. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as required under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR 2015), is forming part of this Annual Report.

9. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

The Business Responsibility Reporting as required under SEBI (LODR), 2015 and is not applicable to your Company for the financial year under review.

10. DIRECTORS? RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profits of the Company for that period;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with theprovisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls for the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

11. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

The related party transactions attracting the compliance under the Companies Act, 2013 and/or the SEBI Listing Regulations were placed before the Audit Committee and/or Board and/or Members for necessary review/approval.

The routine related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee for its omnibus approval. A statement of all related party transactions entered was presented before the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and any other related terms and conditions of the transactions.

Transactions to be reported in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, with related parties are annexed as Annexure I.

The Related Party Transactions Policy in line with the requirements of Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations is available on the Company website and can be accessed at https://rajoilmillsltd.com/investor/policies-for-investor/.

12. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, required information relating to the Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo is given as hereunder:

Conservation of Energy

Company makes evaluation on a continuous basis to explore new technologies and techniques to make the operationsof crushing and filtration more energy efficient. This includes regular maintenance of machineries and regular check- upof energy consuming devices. Total energy consumption and energy consumption per unit of production is prescribed in Annexure-II to this report.

Technology Absorption

Your Company has continuously adapted latest technology and best practices from the industry and efforts. Company has made efforts in developing new packaging and new products to make its products duplicate proof and tamper proof, which has yielded good response from the customers and will continue in future.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Particulars 31st March, 2024 31st March, 2023 (in Rs.) (in Rs.) Foreign Exchange Earnings Nil Nil Foreign Exchange Outgo Nil Nil

13. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND OTHER DISCLOSURE

Disclosures relating to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed herewith as "Annexure III" and "Annexure IV".

In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the Annual Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members, excluding the information on employees? particulars which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company duringthe business hours on working days of the Company. Any member interested in obtaining such particulars may write to theCompany Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company.

14. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

(a) APPOINTMENT/ RESGINATION/ REDESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

I. DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

Board Approval Shareholders? Approval Name of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel Particulars May 31, 2023 August 02, 2023 (Postal Ballot) Mr. Parvez Shafee Shafiahmed Shaikh (DIN: 00254202) The Board in its meeting held on May 31, 2023 and Shareholder Meeting via Postal Ballot held on August 02, 2023 considered and approved reappointment of: Mr. Parvez Shafee Shafiahmed Shaikh (DIN: 00254202) for the further term of Five (5) years as an Executive Director i.e from May 04, 2023 to April 03, 2028 February 15, 2024 - Ms. Khushbu Bohra (ACS 68509) Ms. Khushbu Bohra (ACS:68509) Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company tendered her resignation w.e.f February 15, 2024 from the Company

II. AFTER THE COMPLETION OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TILL THE DATE OF ANNUAL REPORT

Board Approval Shareholders? Approval Name of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel Particulars February 13, 2024 May 13, 2024 (Postal Ballot) Mr. Tabrez Shafiahmed Shaikh (DIN: 00255132) The Board in its meeting held on February 13, 2024 and Shareholder Meeting via Postal Ballot held on May 13, 2024 considered and approved reappointment of: Mr. Huzefa Dawood Ghadiali (DIN: 06882025) Mr. Tabrez Shafiahmed Shaikh (DIN: 00255132) for the further term of Five (5) years as an Executive Director i.e from April 03, 2024 to April 02, 2029 Mr. Siraj Umar Furniturewala (DIN: 00177667) Mr. Huzefa Dawood Ghadiali (DIN: 06882025) as a Non- Executive - Independent Director for the second consecutive term of Five (5) years as Independent Director i.e. from April 03, 2024 to April 02, 2029 Mr. Siraj Umar Furniturewala (DIN: 00177667) as a Non- Executive - Independent Director for the second consecutive term of Five (5) years as Independent Director i.e. from April 03, 2024 to April 02, 2029 May 14, 2024 - Ms. Priya Pandey (ACS 66213) The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 14, 2024 appointed Ms. Priya Pandey as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

None of the Independent Directors had any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company during Financial Year 2023-24. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfill the conditions of independence as specified in the Companies Act,2013 and Listing Regulations and are independent of the management.

In the opinion of the Board, the independent director appointed during the year possesses the required qualifications, integrity, expertise and experience (including proficiency) for the position.

They also bring in the required skill, competence and expertise that allow them to make effective contributions to the Board and its committees.

In terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

- Mr. Parvez Shafee Ahmed Shaikh, Chairman & Whole Time Director

- Mr. Atikurraheman Daudbhai Mukhi, Managing Director

- Mr. Tabrez Shafi Ahmed Shaikh, Whole Time Director

- Mr. Humayun Ahmed Shafi Ahmed Shaikh, Whole Time Director

- Mrs. Needa Altaf Mukhi, Whole Time Director

- Mr. Amir Atikurrehman Mukhi, Whole Time Director

- Mr. Sanjay K. Samantaray, Chief Financial Officer

- Ms. Khushbu Bohra, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (till 15.02.2024)

- Ms. Priya Pandey, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (from 14.05.2024)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 Mrs. Needa Altaf Mukhi, Whole Time Director and Mr. Atikurrehman Daudbhai Mukhi, Managing Director retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself/himself for reappointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

As per the information available with the Company, None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as a Directors as specified in Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

15. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

All Independent Directors have given declarations affirming that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI LODR 2015 and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Directors during the year. Further, all the Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Code of Conduct for Directors and senior management.

16. BOARD MEETINGS

A calendar of Board Meetings, Annual General Meeting and Committee Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors of your Company. The Board of Directors of your Company met 8 (Eight) times during the financial year 2023-24. The details of these Meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Section of the Annual Report. The maximum time gap between any two consecutive Meetings did not exceed one hundred and twenty days.

17. BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors of your Company have formed various Committees, as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as a part of good corporate governance practices. The terms of reference and the constitution of those Committees are in compliance with the applicable laws.

In order to ensure focused attention on business, better governance and accountability, the Board has constituted the following committees: a) Audit Committee; b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee; c) Stakeholder Relationship Committee

The details with respect to the Composition, terms of reference, etc. of the aforesaid committees are given in details in the "Corporate Governance Report" which is presented in a separate section and forms part of the Annual Report of the Company.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee is constituted as per Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations read with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. Kindly refer section on Corporate Governance, under head ‘Audit Committee? for matters relating to constitution, meetings and functions of this Committee.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is constituted in compliance with the requirements of Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details pertaining to its constitution, meetings, terms of reference etc. is provided under Corporate Governance section under head

‘Nomination & Remuneration Committee?.

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Stakeholders? Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 20 of the Listing Regulations read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.The details pertaining to its constitution, meetings, terms of reference etc. is briefly provided in the Corporate Governance Report under the head ‘Stakeholders? Relationship Committee?.

18. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS? MEETING

In terms of Schedule IV of the Act and Regulation 25 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Independent Directors of the Company are required to hold at least one meeting in a financial year without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and Members of Management. During the year under review, Independent Directors met separately on February 13, 2024, interalia, for Evaluation of performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors of the Company as a whole. Evaluation of performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into views of Executive and Non-Executive Directors; and Evaluation of the quality, content, and timelines of flow of information between the Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

19. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an Annual Evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Independent Directors and the working of its committees based on the evaluation criteria specified by Nomination and Remuneration Committee for performance evaluation process of the Board, its Committees and Directors.

The Board?s functioning was evaluated on various aspects, including, inter-alia, the structure of the Board, Meetings of the Board, functions of the Board, degree of fulfilment of key responsibilities, establishment, and delineation of responsibilities to various Committees and effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning.

The Committees of the Board were assessed on the degree of fulfilment of key responsibilities, adequacy of Committee composition and effectiveness of Meetings. The Directors were evaluated on aspects such as attendance, contribution at Board/ Committee Meetings and guidance/support to the management outside Board/Committee Meetings.

As mentioned earlier, the performance assessment of Non-Independent Directors, Board as a whole and the Chairman were evaluated in a separate Meeting of Independent Directors. The same was also discussed in the Board Meeting. Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated.

20. REMUNERATION POLICY FOR DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down the framework for remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy recommended by it and approved by the Board of Directors. The Policy, inter-alia, defines Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel of the Company and prescribes the role of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Policy lays down the criteria for identification, appointment and retirement of Directors and Senior Management. The Policy broadly lays down the framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel. The Policy also provides for the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Director and lays down the framework on Board diversity.

The said Policy is available on the Company?s website and can be accessed at https://rajoilmillsltd.com/investor/policies-for-investor/.

21. AUDITORS AND REPORTS

The matters related to Auditors and their Reports are as under:

Statutory Auditor

M/s. Kailash Chand Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Regn. No.112318W) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2023 for a period of 5 years i.e. from the conclusion of the said Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of Twenty Sixth Annual General Meeting.

The Auditor?s Report do not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer.

Secretarial Auditor

M/s. D Maurya & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, was appointed to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Companyfor the financial year 2023 - 2024 as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder. The Secretarial audit report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed to this Report as "Annexure V" which is self-explanatory.

Cost Auditor

During the year, M/s. Vinod C. Subramaniam & Co., Cost Accountants was appointed as the Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023 2024 as required under Section 148(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014. Further, the Board hereby confirms that the cost records specified by the Central Government as per Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and rules made thereunder, have been made and maintained.

Internal Auditor

During the year, TM Dalal & Co., Chartered Accountants was appointed as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023 2024 in compliance with the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 13 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

The Audit Committee in its quarterly meetings reviews the internal audit and internal control systems. The Company?s internal controls commensurate with the size and operations of the business. Continuous internal monitoring mechanism ensures timely identification and redressal of issues.

22. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

As per the provision of Section 177 (9) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is required to establish an effective Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns. In line with this, the Company has framed a Vigil Mechanism /Whistle Blower Policy through which the Directors and Employees, Franchisees, Business Partners, Vendors or any other third parties making a Protected Disclosure under this Policy may report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Company?s Code of Conduct & Ethics without fear of reprisal. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company have been denied access to the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy is placed on the website of the Company at https://rajoilmillsltd.com/investor/ policies-for-investor/.

23. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has always believed in providing a conducive work environment devoid of discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The Company has a well formulated Policy on Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment. The objective of the Policy is to prohibit, prevent and address issues of sexual harassment at the workplace. This Policy has striven to prescribe a code of conduct for the employees and all employees have access to the Policy document and are required to strictly abide by it.

The Company has duly constituted an Internal Complaints Committee in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder.

During the year 2023-24, no case of Sexual Harassment was reported.

24. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY, AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY FROM THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR TILL THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of this Report.

25. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

26. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN OR SECURITIES PROVIDED BY THE COMPANY

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments made during the year as required under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the Financial Statements forming part of Annual Report.

27. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an adequate system of internal control to ensure that the resources are used efficiently and effectively so that:

assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition.

all significant transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly. financial and other data are reliable for preparing financial information. other data are appropriate for maintaining accountability of assets.

The internal control is supplemented by an extensive internal audits programme, review by management along with documented policies, guidelines and procedures.

The statutory auditors of the Company has audited the financial statements included in this annual report and has issued areport on our internal financial controls over financial reporting as defined in Section 143 of the Act.

28. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the website of the Company at www.rajoilmillsltd.com under Investor relations tab.

29. REPORTING OF FRAUD

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report under Section 143(12) of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

30. HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication shown by its employees in all areas of Business. The Company is committed to nurturing, enhancing and retaining top talent through superior Learning and Organizational Development. This is a part of Corporate HR function and is a critical pillar to support the Organisation?s growth and its sustainability in the long run.

31. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Social Welfare Activities has been an integral part of the Company since inception. The Company is committed to fulfill its social responsibility as a good corporate person. Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, has laid down the requirement for constitution of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, which shall be responsible for laying down the CSR Policy, to a certain class or classes of Companies.

The compliance with Section 135 is applicable to specific class or classes of the Companies falling under the threshold mentioned under the Act and rules framed there under. However, your Company does not fall under the requisite threshold as mentioned under Section 135 during the financial year under review and thus the compliance with the relevant provision of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

32. ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

Your Company is committed to ensure sound Safety, Health and Environmental (SHE) performance related to its activities, products and services. Your Company is taking continuous steps to develop Safer Process Technologies and Unit Operations and has been investing heavily in areas such as Process Automation for increased safety and reduction of human error element.

The Company is committed to continuously take further steps to provide a safe and healthy environment.

33. CRITERIA FOR SELECTION OF CANDIDATES FOR APPOINTMENT AS DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL

PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down well-defined criteria, in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy, for selection of candidates for appointment as Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel. The said Policy is available on the Company?s website and can be accessed at https://rajoilmillsltd.com/investor/policies-for-investor/.

34. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In compliance with the requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has put in place a familiarization program for Independent Directors to familiarize them with their role, rights and responsibility as Directors, the operations of the Company, business overview etc.

The details of the familiarization program are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and the same is also available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://rajoilmillsltd.com/investor/policies-for-investor/.

35. AFFIRMATION ON COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with the applicable SS-1 (Secretarial Standard on Meetings of the Board of Directors) and SS2 (Secretarial Standard on General Meetings) (includingany modifications or amendments thereto) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

36. DISCLOSURE WITH RESPECT TO MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

As per Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, your Company is required to maintain cost records and accordingly, such accounts and records are maintained.

37. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has a well-defined process to ensure the risks are identified and mitigation steps are put in place. The Company?s Risk Management process focuses on ensuring that these risks are identified on a timely basis and reasonably addressed. The Audit Committee oversees financial risks and controls. Major risks are identified by the businesses and functions and these are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on continuing basis.

38. DISCLOSURE OF AGREEMENTS

No agreements are subsisting as specified in clause 5A of para-A of part A of Schedule III of SEBI LODR Second Amendment Regulations, 2023

39. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance, notice to the Shareholders or elsewhere in this Annual Report, describing the Company?s objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘forward looking statement? within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the Market conditions and circumstances.

40. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AND APPRECIATION

Your directors would like to acknowledge and place on record their sincere appreciation to all Stakeholders, Clients,

Financial Institutions, Banks, Central and State Governments, the Company?s valued Investors and all other Business

Partners, for their continued co-operation and support extended during the year.

Your Directors recognize and appreciate the efforts and hard work of all the employees of the Company and their continued contribution to promote its development