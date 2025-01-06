Raj Oil Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.92
4.67
1.06
-7.58
Depreciation
-1.23
-1.15
-1.12
-5.63
Tax paid
-0.32
-0.59
0.41
-0.91
Working capital
1.08
-1.78
20.03
-2.89
Other operating items
Operating
2.44
1.13
20.39
-17.02
Capital expenditure
0.45
0.88
-54.98
0.01
Free cash flow
2.89
2.01
-34.58
-17.01
Equity raised
-53.9
-62.22
-189.34
-168.59
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
42.08
41.34
-20.69
72.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.93
-18.86
-244.62
-112.76
