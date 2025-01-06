iifl-logo-icon 1
Raj Oil Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

59.03
(-0.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Raj Oil Mills FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.92

4.67

1.06

-7.58

Depreciation

-1.23

-1.15

-1.12

-5.63

Tax paid

-0.32

-0.59

0.41

-0.91

Working capital

1.08

-1.78

20.03

-2.89

Other operating items

Operating

2.44

1.13

20.39

-17.02

Capital expenditure

0.45

0.88

-54.98

0.01

Free cash flow

2.89

2.01

-34.58

-17.01

Equity raised

-53.9

-62.22

-189.34

-168.59

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

42.08

41.34

-20.69

72.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-8.93

-18.86

-244.62

-112.76

