|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
118.55
103.49
82.83
58.83
yoy growth (%)
14.54
24.94
40.78
-6.05
Raw materials
-100.88
-85.44
-63.88
-46.27
As % of sales
85.09
82.55
77.11
78.65
Employee costs
-8.21
-7.54
-9.12
-7.82
As % of sales
6.92
7.28
11.01
13.3
Other costs
-5.31
-4.69
-7.67
-8.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.48
4.53
9.26
13.69
Operating profit
4.14
5.81
2.15
-3.32
OPM
3.49
5.62
2.6
-5.64
Depreciation
-1.23
-1.15
-1.12
-3.43
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
-0.08
Other income
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.1
Profit before tax
2.92
4.67
1.06
-6.73
Taxes
-0.32
-0.59
0.41
4.01
Tax rate
-11.11
-12.83
38.89
-59.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.59
4.07
1.48
-2.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-13.29
Net profit
2.59
4.07
1.48
-16.01
yoy growth (%)
-36.16
174.25
-109.26
88.42
NPM
2.19
3.93
1.79
-27.22
