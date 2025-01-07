iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raj Oil Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

58.93
(-0.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Raj Oil Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

118.55

103.49

82.83

58.83

yoy growth (%)

14.54

24.94

40.78

-6.05

Raw materials

-100.88

-85.44

-63.88

-46.27

As % of sales

85.09

82.55

77.11

78.65

Employee costs

-8.21

-7.54

-9.12

-7.82

As % of sales

6.92

7.28

11.01

13.3

Other costs

-5.31

-4.69

-7.67

-8.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.48

4.53

9.26

13.69

Operating profit

4.14

5.81

2.15

-3.32

OPM

3.49

5.62

2.6

-5.64

Depreciation

-1.23

-1.15

-1.12

-3.43

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

-0.08

Other income

0.05

0.04

0.04

0.1

Profit before tax

2.92

4.67

1.06

-6.73

Taxes

-0.32

-0.59

0.41

4.01

Tax rate

-11.11

-12.83

38.89

-59.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.59

4.07

1.48

-2.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-13.29

Net profit

2.59

4.07

1.48

-16.01

yoy growth (%)

-36.16

174.25

-109.26

88.42

NPM

2.19

3.93

1.79

-27.22

Raj Oil Mills : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Raj Oil Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.