Raj Oil Mills Ltd Summary

Raj Oil Mills Limited, a prominent name in the edible oil industry, has been a cornerstone of oil production and trading since its inception in 1943. The Company has a wide portfolio of edible oils such as sunflower oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil which together represents a very large addressable market. Incorporated on October 17, 2001, the Company was promoted by Shaukat S Tharadra. It acquired the running business of Raj Oil Mills, partnership firm, in 2002. Raj Oil Mills, partnership firm, founded in the year 1943 by Late Haji Suleman Jamal. The Company is engaged in the business of buying, selling, manufacturing, processing of edible oils, edible oil seeds and other related products. It is also engaged into Crushing and Oil Filtration with a capacity of 5000 TPA and 30000 TPA respectively. During the period 2010, Company commenced Commercial Production at Jaipur. During the period 2009-10, the Company allotted 95,00,008 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 110/- each on August 4, 2009 pursuant to its Initial Public Offering and consequent to this, the Equity Shares of the Company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited effective on August 12, 2009. In 2010-11, it commissioned commenced Commercial Production of its Project located at Manor, district Thane. Cost Effective Process with the technique of ERP was started at Head office and Manor plant in 2012-13. During the period 2012-13 the Company allotted 3,50,00,000 Equity Shares underlying 7,00,000 GDRs for which it received Listing and Trading Approval from the Stock Exchanges where the securities of the Company are listed.The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on June 6, 2014 has referred the Company to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and the application to the BIFR Board was submitted on June 9, 2014. The BIFR accepted the application of the Company and the case was registered u/s.15 (1) of the Sick Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 with Board vide order dated12th January 2015, however, BIFR was dissolved, and implementation of the Insolvency Bankruptcy code, 2016, all the pending cases were transferred to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Further, to this the Company had received order dated July 10th, 2017 from Honble NCLT, Western Region for appointment of IRP (Insolvency Resolution Professionals) for complying Insolvency Bankruptcy code. Pursuant to the Order dated July 10th, 2017 the period of moratorium as contemplated under section 14 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code,2016 came in to force, which concluded on 2nd May, 2018 during this period affairs of the Company was managed by the Resolution Professional appointed by the Honble NCLT.The Control and Management of the Company was taken over by M/s. Rubberwala Housing & Infrastructure Limited and M/s. Mukhi Industries Limited on May 04, 2018, through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Post-Acquisition, the Board of Directors of the Company was re-constituted and a New Management was put in place to implement the Resolution Plan as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Mumbai (NCLT) vide its Orderdated April 19, 2018. Pursuant to the NCLT Order and the Resolution Plan, Equity Share Capital of the Company was reduced by 95 % on May 16, 2018. Further on May 16, 2018, the Company allotted 1,12,41,513 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to New Promoters of the Company as per the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal. The Company came out with a new product namely, Raj Filter Groundnut Oil in the States of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Goa effective from August 1, 2021.The Company has been meticulously expanding its processing capacities and increasing the distribution of its products. The Company is also executing regional strategies such as differential pricing, offering regional product varieties and deepening market penetration in local regions.