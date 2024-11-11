iifl-logo-icon 1
Raj Oil Mills Ltd Board Meeting

53.61
(0.96%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Raj Oil Mills CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
RAJ OIL MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with limited review report thereon. b) Any other item with the permission of chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On November 11, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
RAJ OIL MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with limited review report thereon. b) To decide the date and time of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. c) To approve Notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting. d) Any other item with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
RAJ OIL MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report thereon. 2) Any other item with the permission of chair. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results and other agenda items. Read less.. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2024 has interalia considered and approved the appointment of Secretarial, Internal and Cost Auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
RAJ OIL MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and Limited Review Report thereon. 2) Any other item with the permission of chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of lndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, inter-alia, transacted and approved the following businesses: 1. a) Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. b) Considered Limited Review Report (Standalone) dated February 13, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors i.e. M/s. Kailash Chand Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, for the period ended December 31, 2023. Re-appointment of Mr. Huzefa Ghadiali and Mr. Siraj Umar Furniturewala as an Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company for a second term of five years w.e.f. April 03, 2024 subject to the approval of Members. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

