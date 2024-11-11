Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

RAJ OIL MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with limited review report thereon. b) Any other item with the permission of chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On November 11, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

RAJ OIL MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with limited review report thereon. b) To decide the date and time of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. c) To approve Notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting. d) Any other item with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

RAJ OIL MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report thereon. 2) Any other item with the permission of chair. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results and other agenda items. Read less.. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2024 has interalia considered and approved the appointment of Secretarial, Internal and Cost Auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024