K S Oils Ltd Share Price

1.45
(-3.33%)
Jun 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

K S Oils Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

1.45

Prev. Close

1.5

Turnover(Lac.)

3.05

Day's High

1.45

Day's Low

1.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-58.65

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

66.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

K S Oils Ltd Corporate Action

K S Oils Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

K S Oils Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:49 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.53%

Non-Promoter- 9.89%

Institutions: 9.88%

Non-Institutions: 82.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

K S Oils Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Dec-2012

Equity Capital

45.92

45.92

45.92

45.92

Preference Capital

259.88

259.88

259.88

259.88

Reserves

-2,146.48

-1,991.37

-1,762.97

-252.46

Net Worth

-1,840.68

-1,685.57

-1,457.17

53.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Dec-2012

Revenue

24.44

72.46

1,008.84

3,820.94

yoy growth (%)

-66.27

-92.81

-73.59

Raw materials

-115.27

-18.46

-1,261

-3,797.13

As % of sales

471.64

25.47

124.99

99.37

Employee costs

-6.78

-8.37

-14.44

-28.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Dec-2012

Profit before tax

-143.66

-55.96

-585.66

-712.2

Depreciation

-36.61

-53.43

-76.05

-95.49

Tax paid

-1.14

-1.97

6.57

-9.73

Working capital

-103.25

-44.96

-1,265.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Dec-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.27

-92.81

-73.59

Op profit growth

4,690.68

-99.27

83.48

EBIT growth

184.37

-87.72

49.72

Net profit growth

-35.03

-84.78

10.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Dec-2012Jun-2011

Gross Sales

28.58

49.39

1,005.39

3,464.89

5,607.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.58

49.39

1,005.39

3,464.89

5,607.6

Other Operating Income

13.53

28.13

9.02

5.84

19.5

Other Income

15.08

6.17

9.72

7.11

10.19

K S Oils Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT K S Oils Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ramesh Chand Garg

Executive Director & CFO

Davesh Agarwal

Independent Director

Boda Venkat Ram

Director

Prakash Chand

Company Secretary

Kiran Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by K S Oils Ltd

Summary

K S Oils Limited is a leading integrated edible oil manufacturing company with product range constituting mustard and Soya bean oils. The Company was born in 4th December of the year 1985 as a refinery with a production capacity of 60 Tonnes of oil per day. The Company headquartered in Morena in Madhya Pradesh and now one amongst the top five edible oil companies in India. An Indian company with international footprint has known K S Oils, having five manufacturing plants, marketing offices and plantations in India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. The Companys brands comprise a range of healthy cooking oil brands in mustard, refined oil and vanaspati (renowned brands like Kalash, Double Sher, K S Gold). K S Oils has all its manufacturing plants located in the rich mustard growing belt of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in India. After inception, the company had ventured into Mustard oil with an oil mill of crushing capacity of 150 Tonnes of oil per day in the year 1989. During the year 1992-93, the company made the first and major expansion with the building up and commissioning of its Solvent Extraction Unit (SEU). K S Oils went to public in the year 1994, it floated Initial Public Offerings. K S Oils was honored with Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) Awards for being the highest processor of Rapeseed Oil cake for the years 1994-1995. In 1995, the company had expanded its refinery operations as a development module. During the year 2001, a Vanaspati Unit of the company wit
