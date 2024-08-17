SectorEdible Oil
Open₹1.45
Prev. Close₹1.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.05
Day's High₹1.45
Day's Low₹1.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-58.65
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Equity Capital
45.92
45.92
45.92
45.92
Preference Capital
259.88
259.88
259.88
259.88
Reserves
-2,146.48
-1,991.37
-1,762.97
-252.46
Net Worth
-1,840.68
-1,685.57
-1,457.17
53.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Revenue
24.44
72.46
1,008.84
3,820.94
yoy growth (%)
-66.27
-92.81
-73.59
Raw materials
-115.27
-18.46
-1,261
-3,797.13
As % of sales
471.64
25.47
124.99
99.37
Employee costs
-6.78
-8.37
-14.44
-28.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Profit before tax
-143.66
-55.96
-585.66
-712.2
Depreciation
-36.61
-53.43
-76.05
-95.49
Tax paid
-1.14
-1.97
6.57
-9.73
Working capital
-103.25
-44.96
-1,265.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.27
-92.81
-73.59
Op profit growth
4,690.68
-99.27
83.48
EBIT growth
184.37
-87.72
49.72
Net profit growth
-35.03
-84.78
10.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Jun-2011
Gross Sales
28.58
49.39
1,005.39
3,464.89
5,607.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.58
49.39
1,005.39
3,464.89
5,607.6
Other Operating Income
13.53
28.13
9.02
5.84
19.5
Other Income
15.08
6.17
9.72
7.11
10.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ramesh Chand Garg
Executive Director & CFO
Davesh Agarwal
Independent Director
Boda Venkat Ram
Director
Prakash Chand
Company Secretary
Kiran Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by K S Oils Ltd
Summary
K S Oils Limited is a leading integrated edible oil manufacturing company with product range constituting mustard and Soya bean oils. The Company was born in 4th December of the year 1985 as a refinery with a production capacity of 60 Tonnes of oil per day. The Company headquartered in Morena in Madhya Pradesh and now one amongst the top five edible oil companies in India. An Indian company with international footprint has known K S Oils, having five manufacturing plants, marketing offices and plantations in India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. The Companys brands comprise a range of healthy cooking oil brands in mustard, refined oil and vanaspati (renowned brands like Kalash, Double Sher, K S Gold). K S Oils has all its manufacturing plants located in the rich mustard growing belt of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in India. After inception, the company had ventured into Mustard oil with an oil mill of crushing capacity of 150 Tonnes of oil per day in the year 1989. During the year 1992-93, the company made the first and major expansion with the building up and commissioning of its Solvent Extraction Unit (SEU). K S Oils went to public in the year 1994, it floated Initial Public Offerings. K S Oils was honored with Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) Awards for being the highest processor of Rapeseed Oil cake for the years 1994-1995. In 1995, the company had expanded its refinery operations as a development module. During the year 2001, a Vanaspati Unit of the company wit
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.