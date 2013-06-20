K S Oils Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Equity Capital
45.92
45.92
45.92
45.92
Preference Capital
259.88
259.88
259.88
259.88
Reserves
-2,146.48
-1,991.37
-1,762.97
-252.46
Net Worth
-1,840.68
-1,685.57
-1,457.17
53.34
Minority Interest
Debt
2,659.81
2,664.04
2,839.66
2,733.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
117.46
116.31
114.36
114.07
Total Liabilities
936.59
1,094.78
1,496.85
2,900.45
Fixed Assets
599.04
654.25
952.53
1,009.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
48.93
48.93
103.69
155.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
260.94
378.3
422.02
1,709.51
Inventories
19.22
133.92
147.41
1,036.13
Inventory Days
287.04
674.59
53.33
98.97
Sundry Debtors
126.6
127.19
201.73
769.62
Debtor Days
1,890.71
640.68
72.98
73.51
Other Current Assets
437.98
443.35
391.65
259.1
Sundry Creditors
-196.51
-207.65
-182.16
-226.84
Creditor Days
2,934.78
1,045.98
65.9
21.66
Other Current Liabilities
-126.35
-118.51
-136.61
-128.5
Cash
27.68
13.3
18.61
26.1
Total Assets
936.59
1,094.78
1,496.85
2,900.45
