K S Oils Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Dec-2007
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
1,062.94
887.41
674.02
563.67
293.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,062.94
887.41
674.02
563.67
293.42
Other Operating Income
31.22
11.55
0.57
0
0
Other Income
1.03
1.73
5.62
1.72
0.17
Total Income
1,095.19
900.69
680.21
565.39
293.59
Total Expenditure
974.22
793.35
605.9
504.5
259.73
PBIDT
120.97
107.34
74.31
60.89
33.86
Interest
51.22
25.05
11.6
8.51
5.97
PBDT
69.75
82.29
62.71
52.38
27.89
Depreciation
14.77
9.21
3.39
3.09
1.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.28
-3.22
-2.94
15.42
5.6
Deferred Tax
19.66
29.22
22.59
1.55
0
Reported Profit After Tax
36.6
46.92
39.56
32.32
21.04
Minority Interest After NP
-0.38
-0.11
0.1
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
36.98
47.03
39.46
32.32
21.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
36.98
47.03
39.46
32.32
21.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.91
1.32
1.27
1.07
9.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.9
35.63
31.53
31.53
22.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
19,81,60,704
17,02,39,296
17,32,45,312
22,05,88,992
1,56,07,881
Public Shareholding (%)
48.46
47.78
52.12
69.96
70.65
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
3,93,84,000
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
28.92
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
11.05
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
14,85,43,488
9,68,13,480
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
71.08
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
36.32
27.17
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.38
12.09
11.02
10.8
11.53
PBDTM(%)
6.56
9.27
9.3
9.29
9.5
PATM(%)
3.44
5.28
5.86
5.73
7.17
