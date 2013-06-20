iifl-logo-icon 1
K S Oils Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.45
(-3.33%)
Jun 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

K S Oils Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Dec-2012

Profit before tax

-143.66

-55.96

-585.66

-712.2

Depreciation

-36.61

-53.43

-76.05

-95.49

Tax paid

-1.14

-1.97

6.57

-9.73

Working capital

-103.25

-44.96

-1,265.83

Other operating items

Operating

-284.66

-156.32

-1,920.97

Capital expenditure

-34.66

-365.38

15.78

Free cash flow

-319.32

-521.7

-1,905.19

Equity raised

-3,988.51

-3,524.47

-505.05

Investing

0

-54.76

-51.42

Financing

-4.23

-175.62

896.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-4,312.06

-4,276.55

-1,565.22

