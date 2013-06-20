K S Oils Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Profit before tax
-143.66
-55.96
-585.66
-712.2
Depreciation
-36.61
-53.43
-76.05
-95.49
Tax paid
-1.14
-1.97
6.57
-9.73
Working capital
-103.25
-44.96
-1,265.83
Other operating items
Operating
-284.66
-156.32
-1,920.97
Capital expenditure
-34.66
-365.38
15.78
Free cash flow
-319.32
-521.7
-1,905.19
Equity raised
-3,988.51
-3,524.47
-505.05
Investing
0
-54.76
-51.42
Financing
-4.23
-175.62
896.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4,312.06
-4,276.55
-1,565.22
