K S Oils Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.45
(-3.33%)
Jun 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Dec-2012

Revenue

24.44

72.46

1,008.84

3,820.94

yoy growth (%)

-66.27

-92.81

-73.59

Raw materials

-115.27

-18.46

-1,261

-3,797.13

As % of sales

471.64

25.47

124.99

99.37

Employee costs

-6.78

-8.37

-14.44

-28.19

As % of sales

27.74

11.55

1.43

0.73

Other costs

-20.72

-48.1

-74.19

-181.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

84.77

66.38

7.35

4.74

Operating profit

-118.33

-2.47

-340.79

-185.73

OPM

-484.16

-3.4

-33.78

-4.86

Depreciation

-36.61

-53.43

-76.05

-95.49

Interest expense

-2.24

-6.23

-180.41

-441.54

Other income

13.52

6.17

11.59

10.56

Profit before tax

-143.66

-55.96

-585.66

-712.2

Taxes

-1.14

-1.97

6.57

-9.73

Tax rate

0.79

3.52

-1.12

1.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-144.8

-57.93

-579.09

-721.93

Exceptional items

-4.54

-171.94

-931.29

-650.1

Net profit

-149.34

-229.87

-1,510.38

-1,372.03

yoy growth (%)

-35.03

-84.78

10.08

NPM

-611.04

-317.23

-149.71

-35.9

