|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Revenue
24.44
72.46
1,008.84
3,820.94
yoy growth (%)
-66.27
-92.81
-73.59
Raw materials
-115.27
-18.46
-1,261
-3,797.13
As % of sales
471.64
25.47
124.99
99.37
Employee costs
-6.78
-8.37
-14.44
-28.19
As % of sales
27.74
11.55
1.43
0.73
Other costs
-20.72
-48.1
-74.19
-181.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
84.77
66.38
7.35
4.74
Operating profit
-118.33
-2.47
-340.79
-185.73
OPM
-484.16
-3.4
-33.78
-4.86
Depreciation
-36.61
-53.43
-76.05
-95.49
Interest expense
-2.24
-6.23
-180.41
-441.54
Other income
13.52
6.17
11.59
10.56
Profit before tax
-143.66
-55.96
-585.66
-712.2
Taxes
-1.14
-1.97
6.57
-9.73
Tax rate
0.79
3.52
-1.12
1.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-144.8
-57.93
-579.09
-721.93
Exceptional items
-4.54
-171.94
-931.29
-650.1
Net profit
-149.34
-229.87
-1,510.38
-1,372.03
yoy growth (%)
-35.03
-84.78
10.08
NPM
-611.04
-317.23
-149.71
-35.9
No Record Found
