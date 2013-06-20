iifl-logo-icon 1
K S Oils Ltd Key Ratios

1.45
(-3.33%)
Jun 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Dec-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.67

-92.35

-70.77

-38.33

Op profit growth

78.51

-83.97

-38.58

-1,207.2

EBIT growth

17.53

-75.15

-36.79

3,494.62

Net profit growth

-42.91

-85.11

11.91

265.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-239.18

-72.79

-34.69

-16.51

EBIT margin

-290.31

-134.18

-41.27

-19.08

Net profit margin

-303.49

-288.85

-148.23

-38.71

RoCE

-11.19

-7.6

-18.57

-20.05

RoNW

1.9

3.73

58.03

-55.46

RoA

-2.92

-4.09

-16.67

-10.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.32

-6.04

-34.41

-31.36

Book value per share

-67.59

-34.97

-30.29

2.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.19

-0.14

-0.03

-0.13

P/B

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

-1.14

EV/EBIDTA

-31.4

-53.52

-8.4

-5.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.91

1.78

-1.09

1.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,100.63

775.6

174.82

90.44

Inventory days

663.69

662.4

212.92

144.71

Creditor days

-518.5

-532.1

-54.7

-36.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

54.33

16.66

2.32

1.49

Net debt / equity

-1.49

-1.65

-2.02

28.29

Net debt / op. profit

-26.13

-46.97

-8.01

-4.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-273.73

-23.81

-124.3

-109.4

Employee costs

-16.1

-11.32

-1.59

-0.97

Other costs

-49.34

-137.64

-8.79

-6.13

