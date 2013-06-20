Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.67
-92.35
-70.77
-38.33
Op profit growth
78.51
-83.97
-38.58
-1,207.2
EBIT growth
17.53
-75.15
-36.79
3,494.62
Net profit growth
-42.91
-85.11
11.91
265.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-239.18
-72.79
-34.69
-16.51
EBIT margin
-290.31
-134.18
-41.27
-19.08
Net profit margin
-303.49
-288.85
-148.23
-38.71
RoCE
-11.19
-7.6
-18.57
-20.05
RoNW
1.9
3.73
58.03
-55.46
RoA
-2.92
-4.09
-16.67
-10.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.32
-6.04
-34.41
-31.36
Book value per share
-67.59
-34.97
-30.29
2.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.19
-0.14
-0.03
-0.13
P/B
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
-1.14
EV/EBIDTA
-31.4
-53.52
-8.4
-5.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.91
1.78
-1.09
1.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,100.63
775.6
174.82
90.44
Inventory days
663.69
662.4
212.92
144.71
Creditor days
-518.5
-532.1
-54.7
-36.5
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
54.33
16.66
2.32
1.49
Net debt / equity
-1.49
-1.65
-2.02
28.29
Net debt / op. profit
-26.13
-46.97
-8.01
-4.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-273.73
-23.81
-124.3
-109.4
Employee costs
-16.1
-11.32
-1.59
-0.97
Other costs
-49.34
-137.64
-8.79
-6.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.