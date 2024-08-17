K S Oils Ltd Summary

K S Oils Limited is a leading integrated edible oil manufacturing company with product range constituting mustard and Soya bean oils. The Company was born in 4th December of the year 1985 as a refinery with a production capacity of 60 Tonnes of oil per day. The Company headquartered in Morena in Madhya Pradesh and now one amongst the top five edible oil companies in India. An Indian company with international footprint has known K S Oils, having five manufacturing plants, marketing offices and plantations in India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. The Companys brands comprise a range of healthy cooking oil brands in mustard, refined oil and vanaspati (renowned brands like Kalash, Double Sher, K S Gold). K S Oils has all its manufacturing plants located in the rich mustard growing belt of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in India. After inception, the company had ventured into Mustard oil with an oil mill of crushing capacity of 150 Tonnes of oil per day in the year 1989. During the year 1992-93, the company made the first and major expansion with the building up and commissioning of its Solvent Extraction Unit (SEU). K S Oils went to public in the year 1994, it floated Initial Public Offerings. K S Oils was honored with Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) Awards for being the highest processor of Rapeseed Oil cake for the years 1994-1995. In 1995, the company had expanded its refinery operations as a development module. During the year 2001, a Vanaspati Unit of the company with a capacity of 150 Tonnes per day production was set up and also commissioned in the same year. To enhance the packaging system of the company, a High Density Polythylene Jar manufacturing unit was started in the year 2002. The Company acquired oil mills on lease with a capacity of 225 TPD productions in the year 2006. Also in the same year the backward integration was implemented in power sector by commissioning Wind Turbines of 2.5 MW. GLOBOIL India awarded K S with the GLOBOIL Emerging Company of the Year 2006. During the year 2007, K S Oils had acquired an edible plant at Jodhpur, Rajasthan. A strategic tie-up was made with an Alwar based plant in Rajasthan in the identical year of 2007 to increase production. The Company honored with Highest Processor of Rapeseed Oilcake by the Solvent Extractors Association of India in September of the year 2007. K S Oils journey as a global player began in the year 2008; first Indian company acquired palm plantations abroad. This plantation in Indonesia occupies 50,000 acres (20,000 ha) and is estimated to supply 80,000 tonnes of oil to the manufacturing the refining plants in India. Also K S Oils added 28 windmills with capacity of 24 MWs in the same year 2008.