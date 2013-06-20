Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the Thirtieth Annual Report with the Audited Financial Statement of your company for the financial year ended on March 31,2016

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

The summarized financial highlight is depicted below: (Rs. In Lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars 2015-2016 2014-2015 2015-2016 2014-2015 Sales/Income from operations 2,444 7,246 4,212 7,751 Other Income 1,352 617 1,508 617 Less: Expenses 14,277 7,493 14,284 13,393 Profit/Loss before Finance Cost, Depreciation, Exceptional Items and Taxes (10,481) 370 (8,564) (5025) Less: Finance Cost (Interest) 224 623 224 624 Less: Depreciation 3,661 5,343 3,661 5,376 Less: Exceptional Items 454 17,194 454 11,718 Profit/Loss before Taxes (14,820) (22,790) (12,903) (22,743) Less: Provision for Taxes (a) Tax related to previous years 0 3 0 3 (b) Deferred Tax Adjustment 115 194 115 194 Profit/(Loss) after Taxes (14,934) (22,987) (13,018) (22,940) Proposed Dividend 00 00 00 00 Dividend Tax 00 00 00 00 Minority Interest 00 00 00 (550) Balance carried to Balance Sheet (14,934) (22,987) (12,780) (22,389) Earning Per Equity Share Basic/ Diluted (F.V. Re. 1 each) (3.32) (5.07) (2.85) (4.94)

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and the date of the report

FINANCIAL REVIEW

During the Financial year under review, your companys total sales (Standalone) were Rs 2,444 Lakhs. The Loss before finance cost, depreciation, exceptional items and taxes (Standalone) was Rs. 10,481 Lakhs. The finance cost (Standalone) was Rs. 224 Lakhs. The EPS (Earning per Share) of the Company is Rs. (3.32) for the period ended March 31, 2016. The stalled operation of the Company has severely affected the performance of the Company.

A. Oil Division

1. Mustard Oil: During the period under review the Companys mustard oil plant was utilized up to 1.05 % of its installed available capacity; it processed 13,899 MT (Include 13,899 MT Processed under Job work arrangement) of mustard seeds. Mustard Oil production stood at 4,122 MT (Includes 4,122 MT produced under Job work arrangement) against that of 20,875 MT in the previous year, recording a significant decrease of 80.25% as compared to previous year.

2. Refined Oils: The Companys refined oil plants utilized 5.93 % of its available capacity and processed 28,485 MT (Include 28,485 MT Processed under Job work arrangement) of crude oil. Refined oil production stood at 28,048 MT (Includes 28,048 MT produced under Job work arrangement) against that of 22,753 MT in the previous year, recording a significant increase of 23.27% over the previous year.

3. De Oiled Cake (DOC): Solvent extraction plant utilized 0.80 % of its available capacity during the year under review

and processed 10,037 MT (Include 10,037 MT Processed under Job work arrangement) of oil cake/seeds. During the year, DOC production was at 9,199 MT (Includes 9,199 MT produced under Job work arrangement) as against 111,661 MT during the previous year, thus recording a decrease of 91.76% over the previous year

B. Power Division

During the year power generated through Wind Mills was 17,963,430 units as against 102,398,049 units in the last year, thus recording a decrease of 82.46% over the previous year. This decrease due to the sale of 73.20 MW Wind Mills by the Company in the previous year. The entire electricity generated through Wind Mills has sold to the concerned DISCOMs and generated income of Rs. 564.77 Lacs.

JOB WORK:

The company is in stringent working capital situation and hence the company is currently unable to source Seeds for its own production. (Seeds are the prime input both in quantitative & price terms for any product in the Edible Oil Sector). Accordingly, during the year, company has earned revenue from Job-work. Job work has been done for local suppliers who are inclined to increase their job work in the company in view of imported machinery, state of art infrastructure and superior quality product. Job-work has enabled the company to meet with employee expenses and plant maintenance expenses and reduce its cash losses. The company expects increase in revenue contribution from Job-work in future adding to the bottom line.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount to the reserves during the current financial year.

DIVIDEND

Considering the stalled operating operations of the company and in view of the continuous losses, no dividend is proposed to be paid for the Fiscal 2015-2016, as per the Companies (Declaration and Payment of Dividend) Rules, 2014.

EROSION OF NET WORTH

As per the Audited Financial Statements for Financial Year 2015-16, the accumulated losses of the Company as on 31st March, 2016, are in excess of its entire net worth as on the same date, as such the Company has become a Sick Industrial Company and the necessary reference has not been made with the Board for Industrial & Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) in terms of the provisions of Section 15(1) of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 (SICA), for determination of measures for its rehabilitation. The Company is in the process of making the necessary statutory compliances.

CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL

During the financial year under review, there was no change in the share capital of the company.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Accounting Standard (AS) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and forms an integral part of this Report.

FIXED DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED

During the period under review the Company has not made any fresh Investment or given guarantees or provided securities. Particulars of loans given along with the purpose for which the loan are provided is disclosed in the standalone financial statement (Please refer Note 13 & 18).

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATES COMPANIES

During the year under review, the Company has 1 (One) direct subsidiaries and 5 (five) step-down subsidiaries, details are as follows: KS Natural Resources PTE. Ltd, Singapore (Subsidiary)

KS Oils SDN. BHD. Malaysia (Step-down Subsidiary)

KS Agri Resources, Singapore (Step-down Subsidiary)

PT Buana Mega Sentosa Plantation, Indonesia (Step-down Subsidiary) PT Biodiesel Jambi, Indonesia (Step-down Subsidiary)

PT. Mega Artha Perada, Indonesia (Step-down Subsidiary)

A statement pursuant to Section 129, 134 and 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules framed there under and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has prepared Consolidated financial statement of the Company and its subsidiaries and a separate statement containing the silent features of financial statement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates in form AOC-1 forms part of the Annual report.

The annual financial statements and related detailed informations of the subsidiary Companies shall be made available to the shareholders seeking such informations and shall also be available for inspection at its Registered Office. The Policy for determining material subsidiaries as approved may be accessed on the Companys website in investor section: http://www.ksoils.com/pdf/Policy MaterialNon- ListiedSubsitiary.pdf

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Mr. Prakash Chand (DIN: 06435360) and Mrs. Preeti (DIN: 07512783) was appointed as an Additional Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f 27 May, 2016. The Company has received notice from a member proposing appointment of Mr. Prakash Chand and Mrs. Preeti as Independent Directors of the Company.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Prakash Chand and Mrs. Preeti are being eligible to be appointed as Independent Directors and their tenure of appointment mentioned in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Davesh Agarwal (DIN: 01102237) is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible seeks re-appointment.

The Board recommend the appointment/ reappointment of above directors for your approval. Brief details of Directors proposed to be appointed/ re-appointed as required under Regulation 36 of the SEBI Listing Regulations are provided in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

During the year under review, Mr. Arvind Pandalai (DIN: 00352809) Non-Executive, Independent Director has resigned from Board w.e.f. 21st March, 2016. After reporting period Mrs. B. Swarupa Rani (DIN: 07099356) Non-Executive, Independent Director has resigned from the Board w.e.f. 20th June, 2016, due to personal reasons. The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the valuable contribution and guidance rendered by Mr. Arvind Pandalai and Mrs. B. Swarupa Rani during their tenure with the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors to be best of their knowledge and ability states the following:

a) that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) that such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view ofthe state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2016 and the profit/loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c ) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for maintenance ofadequate accounting records in accordance withthe provisions of Companies Act, 2013 fo safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) that the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

f) that proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequateand operating effectively.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS

The Board of Directors met 6 (Six) times during the year under review. The details of board meetings and the attendance of the Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING

The Independent Directors met on February 13th, 2016 without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the Management. The Independent Directors reviewed the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole; the performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board Adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its performance and as well as that of its Committees and individual Directors, including the Chairman of the Board. The exercise was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as composition of the Board & committees, experience & Competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, governance issues etc.

The Nomination, Remuneration and Evaluation Policy is attached herewith marked as Annexure - E

There are Nil recommendation of the Audit Committee which has not been accepted by the Board.

POLICY OF DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is made available on the Companys website www.ksoils.com .

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The details in respect of internal financing control and their adequacy are included in Management and Discussion & Analysis, which forms part of this report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has laid down the procedures to inform Board Members about risk assessment and minimization procedures. The Board of Directors of the Company has framed risk management policy which can be accessed on the Companys website at the link: http://www . ksoils.com/pdf/RiskManagementPolicy 2015.pdf This policy forms part of the internal control and corporate governance process of the Company. Basically the aim of this policy is not to eliminate risks, rather to manage the risks involved in the Company activities to maximize opportunities and minimize adversity by considering the following:-

• Identification of risk, define ownership with clearly define role and responsibilities;

• Balance between the cost of managing risk and the anticipated benefits;

• Contributing to more efficient use/allocation of capital and resources;

• to encourage and promote an pro-active approach towards risk management

• Identifying any unmitigated risks and formulating action plans for its treatment through regular review.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD

Details of various committees constituted by the Board of Directors as per the provision of the SEBI Listing Regulations and Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR Committee) has formulated and recommended to the Board, a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR Policy) indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company, which has been approved by the Board. The CSR Policy may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: http://www.ksoils.com/pdf/CSRPolicy.pdf

During the year, the Company has spent Nil amount on CSR activities as the Company is having a continuous loss. The Annual Report on CSR activities is annexed to this report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Separate reports on Corporate Governance compliance and Management Discussion and Analysis as stipulated by the SEBI Listing Regulations forms part of this Annual Report along with the required Certificates from Statutory Auditors of the Company regarding compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated.

In compliance with Corporate Governance requirements as per the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, your Company has formulated and implemented a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics for all Board members and senior management personnel of the Company, who have affirmed the compliance thereto.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexed to this report as Annexure - A.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered into by the Company with related parties during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. All related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for review and approval. There were no materially significant related party transactions entered into by the Company which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company. The policy on materiality of related party transactions and on dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors may be accessed on the Companys website www. ksoils.com. Your directors draw attention of the members to Note 47 to the financial statements which set out related party disclosures in terms of the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS OF THE COMPANY

During the period under review there is no significant and material orders passed by any regulators /courts / tribunals against the Company. However, the secured lenders have filed Original Application (OA) with DRT (Debt Recovery Tribunal), New Delhi on May 9, 2016 for recovery of their debts.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

Pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, M/s Ladha G. D. & Co., Chartered Accountants were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office till conclusion of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to ratification of their appointment at every Annual General Meeting. Accordingly the appointment of M/s Ladha G.D. & Co., Chartered Accountants as statutory auditors of the Company is placed for ratification by the shareholders. In this regard, the company has received a certificate from the auditors to the effect that if they are re-appointed, it would be in accordance with the provisions of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in the Annual report.

The Independent Auditors report contains the qualifications and management responses thereof has been made in the notes to the accounts wherever necessary. However, the said qualifications/ reservations/observations have been addressed by the management in the notes itself. In the opinion of the management, there would be no material impact expected on the reported loss for the period on this account.

Further, all observations made in the Auditors’ Report and notes to the accounts are self-explanatory and may be treated as information/ explanation submitted by the Board as contemplated under provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act,

2013 and the rules made there under, the Company had appointed M/s. M. D. & Associate, Company Secretaries, a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Auditor for FY 2015-2016 is annexed, which forms part of this report as Annexure - B.

The report does not contain any qualification save and except the following:

i. The Annual Financial Statement for year ended on 31st March 2015 has been approved and adopted on 5th December, 2015.

Management Response: Due to financial crunch and consolidation of the accounts of Foreign Subsidiaries, the delay occurred for the approval of Annual Financial Statement for the year ended March 31, 2015.

ii. Internal Auditor has not been appointed.

Management Response: Due to non availability of the qualified personal in remote location the company could not able to appoint the Independent Auditor. However, the company is endeavoring to achieve the same

iii. Except for the Quarter ended December, 2015 the Limited Review Report for the quarterly result has not been provided by the Statutory Auditor hence could not take up and approved by the Audit committee and Board respectively.

Management Response: The same is due to rotation of Statutory Auditor and for covering up the backlog created pursuant to such casual vacancy.

iv. The Company has defaulted in filling of Annual Performance Reports in respect of foreign subsidiaries with the RBI through Authorized dealer. The Company has also defaulted in filing of monthly and annual Returns of ECB (External Commercial Borrowing) taken by the Company with the RBI.

Management Response: As mentioned above at point no. 1, the delay of filing of returns occurred.

COST AUDITORS

Your Company has appointed M/s. S. K. Sexena & Co., Cost Accountants (Registration No. 100126) to conduct cost audit of the Company for the year 31st March 2017.

The Cost Audit Report for the year 2014-2015 was not filled before the due date with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The Company did not have any employee of the category mentioned in Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies Appointment and remuneration) Rules, 2014 as Amended and forming part of the Directors Report for the Financial Year ended March 31,2016

The ratio of remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules,

2014 is annexed as part of this report at Annexure - C.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended time to time is annexed to this report as Annexure - D.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all levels during the year under report. Your Company firmly believes that a dedicated workforce constitute the primary source of sustainable competitive advantage. Accordingly, human resource development continues to receive focused attention. Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the dedicated and commendable services rendered by the staff and workforce of your Company. There are 245 numbers of employees of the Company as on 31st March, 2016.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and except ESOS referred to in this Report.

4. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company received any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

5. As elsewhere stated in this report, no significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status of the company.

Your Directors further state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this Report, the words ‘anticipate, ‘believe, ‘estimate, ‘expect, ‘intend, ‘will and other similar expressions as they relate to the Company and/or its businesses are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performances or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forwardlooking statements that speak only as of their dates. This Report should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included herein and the notes thereto.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors thank various Central and State Government Departments, Organizations and Agencies for the continued help and co-operation extended by them. The Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. customers, members, dealers, vendors, banks and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year. The Directors place on record their sincere appreciation to all employees of the Company for their unstinted commitment and continued contribution to the Company.