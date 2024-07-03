iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd Share Price

27.95
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:52 AM

  • Open27.95
  • Day's High27.95
  • 52 Wk High56
  • Prev. Close27.95
  • Day's Low27.95
  • 52 Wk Low 21.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.83
  • P/E6.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.03
  • EPS4.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)66.84
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

27.95

Prev. Close

27.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.83

Day's High

27.95

Day's Low

27.95

52 Week's High

56

52 Week's Low

21.95

Book Value

31.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

66.84

P/E

6.83

EPS

4.09

Divi. Yield

0

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:29 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.02%

Non-Promoter- 3.03%

Institutions: 3.03%

Non-Institutions: 36.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.92

2.15

0.12

0.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.3

21.51

1.9

1.38

Net Worth

74.22

23.66

2.02

1.5

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Brijeshkumar Vasantlal Rajgor

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Maheshkumar Shankarlal Rajgor

Executive Director

Vasantkumar Shankarlal Rajgor

Independent Director

Nishit Dushyant Shah

Independent Director

Shivangi Bipinchandra Gajjar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parin Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd

Summary

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited was originally incorporated as Hindprakash Castor Derivatives Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation on June 13, 2018, issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The name of the Company was changed from Hindprakash Castor Derivatives Private Limited to Ardent Castor Derivatives Private Limited, dated January 20, 2022 and thereafter from Ardent Castor Derivatives Private Limited to Rajgor Castor Derivatives Private Limited, dated February 15, 2022. Consequently, the Company was converted to Public Limited, name of the Company changed to Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 5, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in activity of manufacturing/dealing/trading of Castor Seeds, Castor derivative products, other merchandise etc. and leasing activity. The Company has commenced manufacturing of Refined Castor Oil First Stage Grade (F.S.G.), Castor De-Oiled Cake and High Protein Castor De-Oiled Cake for the domestic market. Rajgors are currently operating on a B2B business Model and offer Castor Oil and its derivatives. It focus on operations relating to quality control, inventory management and business development. Castor oil is a yellow viscous liquid free from suspended matter and insoluble in water; which is produced by refining commercialgrade Castor Oil after undertaking bleaching and filtering p
Company FAQs

What is the Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd share price today?

The Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd is ₹66.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd is 6.83 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd is ₹21.95 and ₹56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd?

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -41.71%, 6 Month at -26.16%, 3 Month at -18.99% and 1 Month at 9.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.02 %
Institutions - 3.04 %
Public - 36.94 %

