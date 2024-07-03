Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹27.95
Prev. Close₹27.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.83
Day's High₹27.95
Day's Low₹27.95
52 Week's High₹56
52 Week's Low₹21.95
Book Value₹31.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.84
P/E6.83
EPS4.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.92
2.15
0.12
0.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.3
21.51
1.9
1.38
Net Worth
74.22
23.66
2.02
1.5
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Brijeshkumar Vasantlal Rajgor
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Maheshkumar Shankarlal Rajgor
Executive Director
Vasantkumar Shankarlal Rajgor
Independent Director
Nishit Dushyant Shah
Independent Director
Shivangi Bipinchandra Gajjar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parin Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd
Summary
Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited was originally incorporated as Hindprakash Castor Derivatives Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation on June 13, 2018, issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The name of the Company was changed from Hindprakash Castor Derivatives Private Limited to Ardent Castor Derivatives Private Limited, dated January 20, 2022 and thereafter from Ardent Castor Derivatives Private Limited to Rajgor Castor Derivatives Private Limited, dated February 15, 2022. Consequently, the Company was converted to Public Limited, name of the Company changed to Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 5, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in activity of manufacturing/dealing/trading of Castor Seeds, Castor derivative products, other merchandise etc. and leasing activity. The Company has commenced manufacturing of Refined Castor Oil First Stage Grade (F.S.G.), Castor De-Oiled Cake and High Protein Castor De-Oiled Cake for the domestic market. Rajgors are currently operating on a B2B business Model and offer Castor Oil and its derivatives. It focus on operations relating to quality control, inventory management and business development. Castor oil is a yellow viscous liquid free from suspended matter and insoluble in water; which is produced by refining commercialgrade Castor Oil after undertaking bleaching and filtering p
Read More
The Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd is ₹66.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd is 6.83 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd is ₹21.95 and ₹56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -41.71%, 6 Month at -26.16%, 3 Month at -18.99% and 1 Month at 9.82%.
