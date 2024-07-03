Summary

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited was originally incorporated as Hindprakash Castor Derivatives Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation on June 13, 2018, issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The name of the Company was changed from Hindprakash Castor Derivatives Private Limited to Ardent Castor Derivatives Private Limited, dated January 20, 2022 and thereafter from Ardent Castor Derivatives Private Limited to Rajgor Castor Derivatives Private Limited, dated February 15, 2022. Consequently, the Company was converted to Public Limited, name of the Company changed to Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 5, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in activity of manufacturing/dealing/trading of Castor Seeds, Castor derivative products, other merchandise etc. and leasing activity. The Company has commenced manufacturing of Refined Castor Oil First Stage Grade (F.S.G.), Castor De-Oiled Cake and High Protein Castor De-Oiled Cake for the domestic market. Rajgors are currently operating on a B2B business Model and offer Castor Oil and its derivatives. It focus on operations relating to quality control, inventory management and business development. Castor oil is a yellow viscous liquid free from suspended matter and insoluble in water; which is produced by refining commercialgrade Castor Oil after undertaking bleaching and filtering p

Read More