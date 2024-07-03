Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd Summary

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited was originally incorporated as Hindprakash Castor Derivatives Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation on June 13, 2018, issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The name of the Company was changed from Hindprakash Castor Derivatives Private Limited to Ardent Castor Derivatives Private Limited, dated January 20, 2022 and thereafter from Ardent Castor Derivatives Private Limited to Rajgor Castor Derivatives Private Limited, dated February 15, 2022. Consequently, the Company was converted to Public Limited, name of the Company changed to Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 5, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in activity of manufacturing/dealing/trading of Castor Seeds, Castor derivative products, other merchandise etc. and leasing activity. The Company has commenced manufacturing of Refined Castor Oil First Stage Grade (F.S.G.), Castor De-Oiled Cake and High Protein Castor De-Oiled Cake for the domestic market. Rajgors are currently operating on a B2B business Model and offer Castor Oil and its derivatives. It focus on operations relating to quality control, inventory management and business development. Castor oil is a yellow viscous liquid free from suspended matter and insoluble in water; which is produced by refining commercialgrade Castor Oil after undertaking bleaching and filtering process. Castor oil has multiple industrial applications and is extensively demanded in Lubricants, Paints, Pharmaceuticals, Cable insulators, Sealants, Inks, Rubber and Textiles etc. It is used to relief Constipation, Eyelashes grow, Hair grow, Skin moisturiser ad to improve immunity function. It is used for applying on food grains to protect from the insects/fungus. Castor De-Oil Cake is fertilizer consisting of high content of Nitrogen, Phosphoric Acid, Potash and moisture retention and it is also an organic fertilizer which can be used as alternatives to chemical fertilizer. It is simple manure, which acts progressively that encourages soil microbial activity. High Protein Castor De Oiled Cake is an organic manure which enhances the fertility of the soil without causing any damage or decay.Till December 2021, the Company had leased out the Castor plant - Harij having installed capacity of 450 MT per day to its then Holding Company i.e., M/s. Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited effective 27th October, 2018. Prior to December 2021, the Company was engaged in the business of trading of agro commodity. But however, January, 2022 onwards, the Current Promoters, the Rajgor Family purchased entire stake of M/s. Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited, consisting of 60,109 Equity Shares, in the Issuer Company. Since then, Rajgor Family has been actively managing the business of manufacturing of Castor Oil, Castor Seed, Castor Oil cake, High Protein Oil cake at the manufacturing units in Harij, Gujarat along with trading of agro-commodity. The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer aggregating 9561000 Equity Shares, consisting of issuing 8895000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and 666000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.