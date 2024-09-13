Considered and approved the Notice calling 06th Annual General Meeting of the members through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM) on Saturday, 28th September,2024 at 12:00 Noon. Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited had intimated the Exchange that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 21-Sep-2024 to 28-Sep-2024. The Company has now informed the Exchange that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will now remain closed from 22-Sep-2024 to 28-Sep-2024 for the purpose of MT. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024) Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)