Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd Management Discussions

A. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPEMENT:

The exports of castor oil which were at 6,06,376 Metric Tons in 2022-23, stood at 6,46702 Metric Tons in 2023- 24 (Source: as per the data published by The Solvent Extractors Association of India). According to SEAs (Solvent Extractors Association of India) Castor Crop Survey 2023-24, India is estimated to produce 20.54 lakh tonnes of castor seed during 2023-24 against 18.81 lakh tonnes in 2022-23.

The global economic growth has been subdued, especially in Europe and USA post the geo political disturbances and conflicts between Russia Ukraine and Israel Palestinian. Uncertainties in demand and increased interest rates have led to lower inventory holdings by the importers. Under these circumstances, the Red Sea attacks disrupted the supply chain, causing ships to take the longer route through the cape of good hope increasing the lead time and costs. This disruption took the end user industry un-prepared and led to a surge in demand to replenish and also carry higher buffer stock resulting in a surge in demand in the quarter 4 after a subdued quarter 2 and 3. Given the current state of affairs the visibility of growth and consistency of demand remain a concern.

B. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

OPPORTUNITIES

1. Supply Chain Infrastructure

? Technology-driven, integrated supply chains enable entities to reduce inventory and costs, add product value, extend resources, accelerate time to market, expand market, increase pricing for sellers and variety for buyers as well as retain customers.

? In order to have a successful supply chain, the Indian Government has sought to involve multiple stakeholders to improve interactions between farmers, processors, distributors and retailers.

2. Potential Global Outsourcing Hubs

? Huge opportunity exists for agri input segments like seeds and plant growth nutrients.

? According to the Center for Environment and Agriculture (CENTEGRO) and Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI), India can become the global agricultural hub for other countries, which have harsh weather, scarce labour and lands, and are seeking to outsource their agriculture.

3. Management Services

? Given the importance of agriculture in India, both the government and private players are working to improve the efficiency and productivity of Indian agriculture and exploring how Farming as a Service (FaaS) solutions can play a role.

? FaaS seeks to provide affordable technology solutions for efficient farming. It converts fixed costs into variable costs for farmers, thus making the techniques more affordable for a majority of small farmers. Its services are available on a subscription or pay-per-use basis in three broad categories, which are crucial across the agriculture value chain.

THREATS

While the company enjoys numerous opportunities and strengths, its essential to be mindful of potential risks and threats that could impact progress of the company. However, the followings are the threat which the company faces:

? There is no local government policy that provides certainty of standard prices for the product.

? Competition

? Foreign Currency Fluctuations

However, by proactively identifying and mitigating these risks, and leveraging our strengths, we can navigate challenges and position our company for resilience and sustainable growth in the face of potential threats.

C. SEGMENT:

The company is organised into the Castor Oil based derivative segment.

D. OUTLOOK:

Under the current scenario, barring unforeseen circumstances, the near term outlook remains stable. The company is making efforts to ensure continuity of operations and cost controls and is confident of meeting all its obligations and maintaining its. We endeavour to satisfy customers by continuous improvement through process innovation and quality maintenance. We focus on producing quality product to increase customer satisfaction and develop a positive brand image in the industry. Our management and team have enabled us to maintain continuing customer relations, ensuring repeat order flows. We aim to grow our operations on PAN India basis as well as in international market.

E. RISKS AND CONCERNS:

Company could arrive from various types of Risks and concerns as follows:

? The business is subject to seasonal volatility, which may contribute to fluctuations in the results of operations and financial condition.

? The business transactions carried with our customers on a purchase order basis and do not enter into long- term contracts with most of them. Further the company highly depend on major raw materials and a few key suppliers who helps to procure the same.

? The Company has not entered into long-term agreements with its suppliers for supply of raw materials. In the event of unable to procure adequate amounts of raw materials, at competitive prices the business, results of operations and financial condition may be adversely affected.

? Changes in technology may render our current technologies obsolete or require to make substantial capital investments.

? The Manufacturing facilities is dependent on the adequate and uninterrupted supply of electrical power and water at a reasonable cost. Failure on account of unavailability of electrical power and water may restrict in utilizing the full capacity and hence, may impact the business and results of operations.

F. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

? The Company has adequate internal control procedures and systems commensurate with its size and nature of its business for purchase of raw materials, plant and machinery, components and other items and sale of goods. The system covers all major processes including operations, to ensure reliability of financial reporting, compliance with policies, procedures, laws and regulations, safeguarding of assets and economical and efficient use of resources.

? The checks and controls are reviewed by the Audit Committee for improvement in each of these areas on a periodical basis. The internal control systems are improved and modified continuously to meet with changes in business conditions, statutory and accounting requirements. Moreover, the present management has experienced team for technical staff, who are already trained and are able to manage production cycle smoothly.

G. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, The company has achieved a strong 31.73% increase in the revenue compared to the previous year. This financial performance was driven by stellar export performance and consistent domestic performance. Over the years the company have expanded capacity, developed the expertise and broadened product base to drive this growth of the Company.

The Company’s financial performance for the financial year 2022-23 and 2023-24 is summarized below:

(Amount in Rs.)

Particulars Current Year 31.03.2024 Previous Year 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operations 5,64,83,57,604.92 4,28,78,05,789.26 Other Income 14,66,181.83 9,29,229.97 Total Revenue <b>5,64,98,23,786.75 4,28,87,35,019.23 Total Expenditure 5,51,34,23,465.80 4,20,21,55,053.13 (Including Change in Inventories) Profit Before Tax 13,64,00,320.95 8,65,79,965 Less: Tax expense/ Deferred tax liability 3,85,62,062.53 3,11,33,430.00 Profit after Tax 9,78,38,258.42 5,54,46,536.10 Earnings Per Share (Basic) 5.18 30.06 Earnings Per Share (Diluted)) 5.18 30.06

H. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company’s relations with the employees continued to be cordial and harmonious. The Company considers manpower as its assets and understands that people have been driving force for growth and expansion of the Company. The Company acknowledge that its principal assets is its employees. The Company has continued its efforts in building a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Rajgor castor derivatives Limited is committed to provide a robust learning platform and at the same time building the capability of its employees. The Company is into process of continuous improvements based on feedback and inputs from multiple stakeholders, past experiences and industry’s best practices (Recruitment and Selection, Leave & Attendance Management) for giving better employee experiences. The Company believes that the quality of the employees is the key to its success and is committed to equip them with skills, enabling them to seamlessly evolve with ongoing technological advancements.

As on March 31, 2024, there were 57 permanent employees employed by the Company. The Company will continue to create opportunity and ensure recruitment of diverse candidates without compromising on meritocracy.

HEALTH, SAFETY AND SECURITY MEASURES

The Company continues to accord the highest priority to health and safety of its employees and communities it operates in. The Company has been fully committed to comply with all applicable laws and regulations and maintains the highest standard of Occupational Health and Safety and ensures safer plants by conducting safety audits, risk assessments and periodic safety awareness campaigns and training to employees. We believe in good health of our employees.

I. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS FY 2022-23 FY 2023-24 % Change Explanations Debtors Turnover Ratio 59.15 9.95 (49.2) Trade receivables increased due to the infusion of working capital from the Initial Public Offering (IPO), which led to expanded negotiations with debtors aimed at enhancing profitability. Inventory Turnover Ratio 25.54 24.66 (0.88) - Interest Coverage Ratio Current Ratio 1.18 1.50 0.32 - Debt-Equity Ratio 1.88 0.64 (1.24) - Net Profit Ratio 1.29 1.73 0.44 - Operating Profit 2.69 3.57 0.88 - Margin Ratio

J. DETAILS OF CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH:

Particulars FY 2022-23 FY 2023-24 % Change Explanations Return On Net Worth 43.19 19.99 (23.2) The decrease in this ratio is primarily attributed to the increase in equity capital, which occurred due to a bonus issue and the issuance of new shares through an IPO during the fiscal year 2023-24.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report of the Company describing the Companys goals, expectations and predictions, among others, do contain some forward-looking views of the management. The actual performance of the Company is dependent on several external factors, many of which are beyond the control of the management, viz. growth of Indian economy, continuation of industrial reforms, fluctuations in value of Rupee in the foreign exchange market, volatility in commodity prices, applicable laws/ regulations, tax structure, domestic / international industry scenario, movement in international prices of raw materials and economic developments within the country, among others.