M K Proteins Ltd Share Price

8.28
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.28
  • Day's High8.35
  • 52 Wk High26.58
  • Prev. Close8.45
  • Day's Low8.28
  • 52 Wk Low 7.2
  • Turnover (lac)3.22
  • P/E25.45
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.74
  • EPS0.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)310.81
  • Div. Yield0
M K Proteins Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

8.28

Prev. Close

8.45

Turnover(Lac.)

3.22

Day's High

8.35

Day's Low

8.28

52 Week's High

26.58

52 Week's Low

7.2

Book Value

1.74

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

310.81

P/E

25.45

EPS

0.33

Divi. Yield

0

M K Proteins Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

23 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

M K Proteins Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

M K Proteins Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.82%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

M K Proteins Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.54

12.51

4.17

4.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.54

37.35

35.43

25.17

Net Worth

61.08

49.86

39.6

29.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

311.09

194.12

156.77

171.64

yoy growth (%)

60.25

23.82

-8.66

4.32

Raw materials

-285.79

-179.99

-143.58

-157.93

As % of sales

91.86

92.72

91.58

92.01

Employee costs

-1.54

-1.56

-1.7

-1.67

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.32

2.44

2.28

2.2

Depreciation

-0.9

-1.17

-1.22

-1.22

Tax paid

-3.93

-0.62

-0.64

-0.77

Working capital

5.52

7.38

-3.92

14.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.25

23.82

-8.66

4.32

Op profit growth

232.55

-3.65

-9.82

13.13

EBIT growth

283.01

2.95

-12.06

16.92

Net profit growth

471.78

10.57

15.18

44.67

View Ratios

View Annually Results

M K Proteins Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT M K Proteins Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinod Kumar

Whole-time Director

Raj Kumar

Director

Parvind Kumar

Director

Pramod Kumar

Independent Director

Chatter Singh

Independent Director

Raman Kumar Sah

Independent Director

Abhay Kumar

Independent Director

Dinesh Singh Malik

Independent Director

Laxmi Mandal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prerna Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by M K Proteins Ltd

Summary

MK Proteins Limited was incorporated in Haryana, as MK Proteins Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 15, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to MK Proteins Limited, vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 8, 2017, issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company as a trading organization, is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Edible Oils, having its production/refining plant of Edible Oils. The manufacturing process also involves refining of crude oils to obtain Refined Rice Bran Oil, Canola Oil, Soya Bean Oil, Sunflower Oil and Rice Bran Bleached Oil. During the refining processes, the company also manufactures Rice Bran Fatty Acid Oil, Rice Bran Wax, Gums and spent earth, which are also saleable. Further, Company also imports crude oils, process and sells it. It trades in both edible and non-edible oils.In 2012, the company has taken on lease, land and building from the place of its operation i.es currently from Shib Charan Dass Industries Private Limited, the group company. Simultaneously the company has also acquired its old plant, machinery and other equipments for manufacturing of Vegetable Refined Oil for Rs.290.61 Lakhs, which has an installed capacity of 120 TPD for manufacturing/refining of Vegetable Refined Oil.In the year 2014-15, the company has still expanded its manufacturing capacity from 120 TPD to 250 TPD by investing a sum of Rs.383.31 L
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the M K Proteins Ltd share price today?

The M K Proteins Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of M K Proteins Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M K Proteins Ltd is ₹310.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of M K Proteins Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of M K Proteins Ltd is 25.45 and 4.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of M K Proteins Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M K Proteins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M K Proteins Ltd is ₹7.2 and ₹26.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of M K Proteins Ltd?

M K Proteins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.75%, 3 Years at 82.51%, 1 Year at -64.91%, 6 Month at -30.11%, 3 Month at -5.69% and 1 Month at -9.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of M K Proteins Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of M K Proteins Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.17 %

