SectorEdible Oil
Open₹8.28
Prev. Close₹8.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.22
Day's High₹8.35
Day's Low₹8.28
52 Week's High₹26.58
52 Week's Low₹7.2
Book Value₹1.74
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)310.81
P/E25.45
EPS0.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.54
12.51
4.17
4.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.54
37.35
35.43
25.17
Net Worth
61.08
49.86
39.6
29.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
311.09
194.12
156.77
171.64
yoy growth (%)
60.25
23.82
-8.66
4.32
Raw materials
-285.79
-179.99
-143.58
-157.93
As % of sales
91.86
92.72
91.58
92.01
Employee costs
-1.54
-1.56
-1.7
-1.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.32
2.44
2.28
2.2
Depreciation
-0.9
-1.17
-1.22
-1.22
Tax paid
-3.93
-0.62
-0.64
-0.77
Working capital
5.52
7.38
-3.92
14.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.25
23.82
-8.66
4.32
Op profit growth
232.55
-3.65
-9.82
13.13
EBIT growth
283.01
2.95
-12.06
16.92
Net profit growth
471.78
10.57
15.18
44.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vinod Kumar
Whole-time Director
Raj Kumar
Director
Parvind Kumar
Director
Pramod Kumar
Independent Director
Chatter Singh
Independent Director
Raman Kumar Sah
Independent Director
Abhay Kumar
Independent Director
Dinesh Singh Malik
Independent Director
Laxmi Mandal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prerna Mehta
Summary
MK Proteins Limited was incorporated in Haryana, as MK Proteins Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 15, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to MK Proteins Limited, vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 8, 2017, issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company as a trading organization, is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Edible Oils, having its production/refining plant of Edible Oils. The manufacturing process also involves refining of crude oils to obtain Refined Rice Bran Oil, Canola Oil, Soya Bean Oil, Sunflower Oil and Rice Bran Bleached Oil. During the refining processes, the company also manufactures Rice Bran Fatty Acid Oil, Rice Bran Wax, Gums and spent earth, which are also saleable. Further, Company also imports crude oils, process and sells it. It trades in both edible and non-edible oils.In 2012, the company has taken on lease, land and building from the place of its operation i.es currently from Shib Charan Dass Industries Private Limited, the group company. Simultaneously the company has also acquired its old plant, machinery and other equipments for manufacturing of Vegetable Refined Oil for Rs.290.61 Lakhs, which has an installed capacity of 120 TPD for manufacturing/refining of Vegetable Refined Oil.In the year 2014-15, the company has still expanded its manufacturing capacity from 120 TPD to 250 TPD by investing a sum of Rs.383.31 L
The M K Proteins Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M K Proteins Ltd is ₹310.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of M K Proteins Ltd is 25.45 and 4.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M K Proteins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M K Proteins Ltd is ₹7.2 and ₹26.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
M K Proteins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.75%, 3 Years at 82.51%, 1 Year at -64.91%, 6 Month at -30.11%, 3 Month at -5.69% and 1 Month at -9.91%.
