M K Proteins Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.54
12.51
4.17
4.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.54
37.35
35.43
25.17
Net Worth
61.08
49.86
39.6
29.34
Minority Interest
Debt
20.08
45.53
36.78
25.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
81.16
95.39
76.38
54.47
Fixed Assets
8.67
3.3
3.11
2.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.37
0.45
0.3
0.28
Networking Capital
72.02
91.6
72.97
51.72
Inventories
79.27
71.2
49.77
37.7
Inventory Days
44.23
Sundry Debtors
3.57
16.06
29.21
20.65
Debtor Days
24.22
Other Current Assets
4.27
12.15
3.75
6.26
Sundry Creditors
-11.49
-4.8
-5.22
-8.33
Creditor Days
9.77
Other Current Liabilities
-3.6
-3.01
-4.54
-4.56
Cash
0.09
0.06
0.01
0
Total Assets
81.15
95.41
76.39
54.45
