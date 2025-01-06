iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

M K Proteins Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.28
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR M K Proteins Ltd

M K Proteins FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.32

2.44

2.28

2.2

Depreciation

-0.9

-1.17

-1.22

-1.22

Tax paid

-3.93

-0.62

-0.64

-0.77

Working capital

5.52

7.38

-3.92

14.78

Other operating items

Operating

15

8.02

-3.5

14.98

Capital expenditure

6.8

-7.11

-0.13

0

Free cash flow

21.8

0.91

-3.64

14.98

Equity raised

29.56

25.93

22.65

12.91

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

2.48

7.11

19.7

24.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

53.85

33.95

38.71

52.26

M K Proteins : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR M K Proteins Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.