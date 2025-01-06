M K Proteins Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.32
2.44
2.28
2.2
Depreciation
-0.9
-1.17
-1.22
-1.22
Tax paid
-3.93
-0.62
-0.64
-0.77
Working capital
5.52
7.38
-3.92
14.78
Other operating items
Operating
15
8.02
-3.5
14.98
Capital expenditure
6.8
-7.11
-0.13
0
Free cash flow
21.8
0.91
-3.64
14.98
Equity raised
29.56
25.93
22.65
12.91
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.48
7.11
19.7
24.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
53.85
33.95
38.71
52.26
