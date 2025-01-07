iifl-logo-icon 1
M K Proteins Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.11
(-2.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

311.09

194.12

156.77

171.64

yoy growth (%)

60.25

23.82

-8.66

4.32

Raw materials

-285.79

-179.99

-143.58

-157.93

As % of sales

91.86

92.72

91.58

92.01

Employee costs

-1.54

-1.56

-1.7

-1.67

As % of sales

0.49

0.8

1.08

0.97

Other costs

-7.82

-7.77

-6.51

-6.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.51

4

4.15

3.79

Operating profit

15.93

4.79

4.97

5.51

OPM

5.12

2.46

3.17

3.21

Depreciation

-0.9

-1.17

-1.22

-1.22

Interest expense

-0.74

-1.49

-1.53

-2.14

Other income

0.04

0.31

0.07

0.05

Profit before tax

14.32

2.44

2.28

2.2

Taxes

-3.93

-0.62

-0.64

-0.77

Tax rate

-27.46

-25.63

-28.09

-35.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.38

1.81

1.64

1.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.38

1.81

1.64

1.42

yoy growth (%)

471.78

10.57

15.18

44.67

NPM

3.33

0.93

1.04

0.83

