Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
311.09
194.12
156.77
171.64
yoy growth (%)
60.25
23.82
-8.66
4.32
Raw materials
-285.79
-179.99
-143.58
-157.93
As % of sales
91.86
92.72
91.58
92.01
Employee costs
-1.54
-1.56
-1.7
-1.67
As % of sales
0.49
0.8
1.08
0.97
Other costs
-7.82
-7.77
-6.51
-6.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.51
4
4.15
3.79
Operating profit
15.93
4.79
4.97
5.51
OPM
5.12
2.46
3.17
3.21
Depreciation
-0.9
-1.17
-1.22
-1.22
Interest expense
-0.74
-1.49
-1.53
-2.14
Other income
0.04
0.31
0.07
0.05
Profit before tax
14.32
2.44
2.28
2.2
Taxes
-3.93
-0.62
-0.64
-0.77
Tax rate
-27.46
-25.63
-28.09
-35.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.38
1.81
1.64
1.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.38
1.81
1.64
1.42
yoy growth (%)
471.78
10.57
15.18
44.67
NPM
3.33
0.93
1.04
0.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.