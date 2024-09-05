AGM 30/09/2024 This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 5th September 2024 discussed and approved the following matters: (i) 12th AGM: The Board has decided that the 12th AGM of the members of M K Proteins Limited be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 11:30 AM through VC/OAVM. The Notice of AGM and Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 will be sent separately to the Stock Exchange(s) and to the Members of the Company. (ii) Book Closure: The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from Tuesday, 24th September 2024 to Monday 30th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding AGM. Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11:30 a.m. This is to inform you that the Company has fixed Monday, 23rd September, 2024 as the cut-off date (Record date.) The 12th Annual General Meeting of the members of M K Proteins Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 11:30 AM through VC/OAVM in accordance with the circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. You are requested to take the above mentioned information on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that an Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company was held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). We would like to inform you that all the items of business contained in the said AGM Notice were transacted through e-voting facility provided to the Shareholders. Please find enclosed the Summary of the proceeding of the AGM of the Company in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. You are requested to take the same on your record and oblige. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)