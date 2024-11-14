Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

M. K. Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Any other items with the permission of the chairman. Further pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading (Code) the Trading Window for trading in Equity shares of the Company will be accordingly re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results. Pursuant to the Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, November 14, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. A copy of the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors is attached herewith as Annexures. Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m. You are requested to take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

M. K. Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the date time and venue for convening the 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company; 2. the draft Notice of 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Directors Report along with applicable annexures thereto; 3. the Book Closure date and Cut-off date for the purpose of 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 5th September 2024 discussed and approved the following matters: (i) 12th AGM: The Board has decided that the 12th AGM of the members of M K Proteins Limited be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 11:30 AM through VC/OAVM. The Notice of AGM and Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 will be sent separately to the Stock Exchange(s) and to the Members of the Company. (ii) Book Closure: The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from Tuesday, 24th September 2024 to Monday 30th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding AGM. Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11:30 a.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

M. K. Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following items: 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Pursuant to the Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved: (i) the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. A copy of the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors is attached herewith as Annexures. (ii) The appointment of M/s. J.P. Jagdev & Co., Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24 and to issue the Secretarial Audit Report thereon; The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:30 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

M. K. Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. Any other items with the permission of the chairman. Pursuant to the Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and for the FY ended on 31st March, 2024 together with a statement of Cash Flow, Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the same period; 2. Auditors Report on the said Financial Results; 3. Declaration regarding unmodified opinion on Audited Standalone Financial Results under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2016; 4. The appointment of K K Sinha & Associates, as Cost Auditors of the Company for the period 2024-25. 5. Related Party Transactions for the Half Year ended 31.03.2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

With reference to the captioned subject and in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Monday, March 18, 2024, considered and approved the allotment of 25,02,48,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each by way of bonus issue to such members whose names have appeared in the Register of Members as on March 15, 2024, being the Record Date fixed for the said purpose, in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. 2 (Two) new fully paid up Equity Share of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held by them. Consequent to said above allotment the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the stand increased to Rs. 37,53,72,000/- consisting of 37,53,72,000 equity shares of face value of Re.1 each. Read less..

