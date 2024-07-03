M K Proteins Ltd Summary

MK Proteins Limited was incorporated in Haryana, as MK Proteins Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 15, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to MK Proteins Limited, vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 8, 2017, issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company as a trading organization, is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Edible Oils, having its production/refining plant of Edible Oils. The manufacturing process also involves refining of crude oils to obtain Refined Rice Bran Oil, Canola Oil, Soya Bean Oil, Sunflower Oil and Rice Bran Bleached Oil. During the refining processes, the company also manufactures Rice Bran Fatty Acid Oil, Rice Bran Wax, Gums and spent earth, which are also saleable. Further, Company also imports crude oils, process and sells it. It trades in both edible and non-edible oils.In 2012, the company has taken on lease, land and building from the place of its operation i.es currently from Shib Charan Dass Industries Private Limited, the group company. Simultaneously the company has also acquired its old plant, machinery and other equipments for manufacturing of Vegetable Refined Oil for Rs.290.61 Lakhs, which has an installed capacity of 120 TPD for manufacturing/refining of Vegetable Refined Oil.In the year 2014-15, the company has still expanded its manufacturing capacity from 120 TPD to 250 TPD by investing a sum of Rs.383.31 Lakhs, towards Plant and Machinery, Boiler, and Generator Set, which came into commercial production with effect from September 26, 2014.The company has also entered into a Consignment Agreement dated January 20, 2014, with Shivalik Steels and Alloys Private Limited, with the companies group company also granting an exclusive right to sell the goods in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on commission basis.The company is focused at production of highest quality of edible oil. The refinery is completely mechanised and now they produce Rice bran oil, Sunflower oil etc., with protein content and also controlled fiber free from oil residue, ash, sand and silica. This is possible only through sustained levels of cleaning, storage and monitoring arrangements. The Company came out with a Public Issue in April, 2017 by issuing 14,62,000 Equity Shares and by raising capital aggregating to Rs 10.23 Crores.