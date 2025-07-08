iifl-logo
JVL Agro Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0.7
(7.69%)
Sep 8, 2020|03:30:13 PM

  • Open0.7
  • Day's High0.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.65
  • Day's Low0.65
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)2.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-81.65
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

JVL Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

JVL Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

JVL Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

JVL Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:42 PM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.24%

Non-Promoter- 15.98%

Institutions: 15.98%

Non-Institutions: 28.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

JVL Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

16.79

16.79

16.79

16.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,319.21

-397.75

586.03

553.64

Net Worth

-1,302.42

-380.96

602.82

570.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1,187.56

3,190.21

3,857.18

4,110.07

yoy growth (%)

-62.77

-17.29

-6.15

-6.67

Raw materials

-1,312.9

-3,319.66

-3,688.32

-3,914.45

As % of sales

110.55

104.05

95.62

95.24

Employee costs

-17.48

-12.25

-12.45

-11.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-494.31

-325.08

2.49

21.94

Depreciation

-20.73

-19.8

-17.95

-17.9

Tax paid

-427.15

405.35

-4.11

-9.62

Working capital

415.4

-759

175.41

45.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.77

-17.29

-6.15

-6.67

Op profit growth

84.58

-363.05

-11.63

27.64

EBIT growth

87.97

-421.05

-16.71

29.92

Net profit growth

-1,247.95

147.82

-31.93

-24.01

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

JVL Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

315.1

23.254,669.0135.2804,323.558.13

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

113.19

15.29566.174.950.27200.0542.29

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd

GOKUL

43.27

127.79430.132.7303.3621.36

M K Proteins Ltd

MKPL

7.32

33.18274.022.80137.21.85

Raj Oil Mills Ltd

ROML

57.8

64.06172.821.31032.213.7

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JVL Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

D N Jhunjhunwala

Whole-time Director

Adarsh Jhunjhunwala

Company Secretary

Kartik Agrawal

Independent Director

Rajani Pandey

Registered Office

Suryoday Complex Nr JP Mehta,

Sikraul,

Uttar Pradesh - 221002

Tel: -

Website: https://www.jvlagro.com

Email: rohitjaiswa@jvlagro.com

Registrar Office

F-65 1st Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-41406149

Website: www.mcsregistrars.com

Email: admin@mcsregistrars.com / helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com

Summary

JVL Agro Industries Limited is an India-based vegetable oil solution company. The Company is engaged in the production of vanaspati, refined oil, mustard oil, DOC and trading of goods. The Companys Jh...
Read More

Reports by JVL Agro Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the JVL Agro Industries Ltd share price today?

The JVL Agro Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of JVL Agro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JVL Agro Industries Ltd is ₹11.76 Cr. as of 08 Sep ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of JVL Agro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JVL Agro Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 08 Sep ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JVL Agro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JVL Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JVL Agro Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Sep ‘20

What is the CAGR of JVL Agro Industries Ltd?

JVL Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -46.80%, 3 Years at -68.55%, 1 Year at -31.58%, 6 Month at 160.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at -13.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JVL Agro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JVL Agro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

