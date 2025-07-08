Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹0.7
Prev. Close₹0.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.42
Day's High₹0.7
Day's Low₹0.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-81.65
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
16.79
16.79
16.79
16.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,319.21
-397.75
586.03
553.64
Net Worth
-1,302.42
-380.96
602.82
570.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1,187.56
3,190.21
3,857.18
4,110.07
yoy growth (%)
-62.77
-17.29
-6.15
-6.67
Raw materials
-1,312.9
-3,319.66
-3,688.32
-3,914.45
As % of sales
110.55
104.05
95.62
95.24
Employee costs
-17.48
-12.25
-12.45
-11.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-494.31
-325.08
2.49
21.94
Depreciation
-20.73
-19.8
-17.95
-17.9
Tax paid
-427.15
405.35
-4.11
-9.62
Working capital
415.4
-759
175.41
45.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.77
-17.29
-6.15
-6.67
Op profit growth
84.58
-363.05
-11.63
27.64
EBIT growth
87.97
-421.05
-16.71
29.92
Net profit growth
-1,247.95
147.82
-31.93
-24.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
315.1
|23.25
|4,669.01
|35.28
|0
|4,323.5
|58.13
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
113.19
|15.29
|566.17
|4.95
|0.27
|200.05
|42.29
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd
GOKUL
43.27
|127.79
|430.13
|2.73
|0
|3.36
|21.36
M K Proteins Ltd
MKPL
7.32
|33.18
|274.02
|2.8
|0
|137.2
|1.85
Raj Oil Mills Ltd
ROML
57.8
|64.06
|172.82
|1.31
|0
|32.21
|3.7
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
D N Jhunjhunwala
Whole-time Director
Adarsh Jhunjhunwala
Company Secretary
Kartik Agrawal
Independent Director
Rajani Pandey
Suryoday Complex Nr JP Mehta,
Sikraul,
Uttar Pradesh - 221002
Tel: -
Website: https://www.jvlagro.com
Email: rohitjaiswa@jvlagro.com
F-65 1st Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-41406149
Website: www.mcsregistrars.com
Email: admin@mcsregistrars.com / helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com
Summary
JVL Agro Industries Limited is an India-based vegetable oil solution company. The Company is engaged in the production of vanaspati, refined oil, mustard oil, DOC and trading of goods. The Companys Jh...
