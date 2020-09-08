Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1,187.56
3,190.21
3,857.18
4,110.07
yoy growth (%)
-62.77
-17.29
-6.15
-6.67
Raw materials
-1,312.9
-3,319.66
-3,688.32
-3,914.45
As % of sales
110.55
104.05
95.62
95.24
Employee costs
-17.48
-12.25
-12.45
-11.99
As % of sales
1.47
0.38
0.32
0.29
Other costs
-278.78
-86.71
-69.58
-85.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.47
2.71
1.8
2.07
Operating profit
-421.6
-228.41
86.82
98.25
OPM
-35.5
-7.15
2.25
2.39
Depreciation
-20.73
-19.8
-17.95
-17.9
Interest expense
-59.78
-93.92
-69.5
-64.5
Other income
7.8
17.05
3.12
6.09
Profit before tax
-494.31
-325.08
2.49
21.94
Taxes
-427.15
405.35
-4.11
-9.62
Tax rate
86.41
-124.69
-164.4
-43.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-921.46
80.27
-1.61
12.32
Exceptional items
0
0
34
35.26
Net profit
-921.46
80.27
32.39
47.59
yoy growth (%)
-1,247.95
147.82
-31.93
-24.01
NPM
-77.59
2.51
0.83
1.15
No Record Found
