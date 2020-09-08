Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.52
-18.67
-6.76
-8.82
Op profit growth
74.84
-390.01
-13.94
23.47
EBIT growth
78.17
-438.68
-18.07
29.62
Net profit growth
-1,464.39
108.45
-33.85
-23.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-35.5
-7
1.96
2.12
EBIT margin
-36.59
-7.08
1.7
1.93
Net profit margin
-77.59
1.96
0.76
1.07
RoCE
-60.23
-28.28
7.35
10.14
RoNW
27.29
14.67
1.35
2.19
RoA
-31.93
1.95
0.82
1.41
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
4.02
1.93
2.9
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.1
Cash EPS
-56.1
2.84
0.86
1.85
Book value per share
-77.68
-22.81
36.51
34.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
5.41
10.56
6.12
P/CEPS
-0.05
7.65
23.7
9.59
P/B
-0.03
-0.95
0.55
0.51
EV/EBIDTA
-4.95
-5.63
5.5
3.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
4.12
Tax payout
86.4
-119.99
-163.74
-41.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
26.61
26.59
30.53
27.01
Inventory days
72.56
71.1
83.55
61.76
Creditor days
-125.49
-102.38
-103.52
-91.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
7.26
2.59
-1.03
-1.36
Net debt / equity
-1.53
-2.34
0.24
0.08
Net debt / op. profit
-4.74
-3.72
1.83
0.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-110.42
-104.04
-96.03
-95.68
Employee costs
-1.57
-0.35
-0.29
-0.26
Other costs
-23.5
-2.59
-1.7
-1.92
