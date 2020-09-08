iifl-logo
iifl-logo

JVL Agro Industries Ltd Key Ratios

0.7
(7.69%)
Sep 8, 2020|03:30:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JVL Agro Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.52

-18.67

-6.76

-8.82

Op profit growth

74.84

-390.01

-13.94

23.47

EBIT growth

78.17

-438.68

-18.07

29.62

Net profit growth

-1,464.39

108.45

-33.85

-23.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-35.5

-7

1.96

2.12

EBIT margin

-36.59

-7.08

1.7

1.93

Net profit margin

-77.59

1.96

0.76

1.07

RoCE

-60.23

-28.28

7.35

10.14

RoNW

27.29

14.67

1.35

2.19

RoA

-31.93

1.95

0.82

1.41

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

4.02

1.93

2.9

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.1

Cash EPS

-56.1

2.84

0.86

1.85

Book value per share

-77.68

-22.81

36.51

34.51

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

5.41

10.56

6.12

P/CEPS

-0.05

7.65

23.7

9.59

P/B

-0.03

-0.95

0.55

0.51

EV/EBIDTA

-4.95

-5.63

5.5

3.26

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

4.12

Tax payout

86.4

-119.99

-163.74

-41.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

26.61

26.59

30.53

27.01

Inventory days

72.56

71.1

83.55

61.76

Creditor days

-125.49

-102.38

-103.52

-91.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

7.26

2.59

-1.03

-1.36

Net debt / equity

-1.53

-2.34

0.24

0.08

Net debt / op. profit

-4.74

-3.72

1.83

0.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-110.42

-104.04

-96.03

-95.68

Employee costs

-1.57

-0.35

-0.29

-0.26

Other costs

-23.5

-2.59

-1.7

-1.92

JVL Agro Indus : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR JVL Agro Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.