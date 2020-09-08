JVL Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-494.31
-325.08
2.49
21.94
Depreciation
-20.73
-19.8
-17.95
-17.9
Tax paid
-427.15
405.35
-4.11
-9.62
Working capital
415.4
-759
175.41
45.56
Other operating items
Operating
-526.79
-698.53
155.85
39.98
Capital expenditure
14.15
3.03
14.19
23.18
Free cash flow
-512.64
-695.5
170.05
63.16
Equity raised
-795.5
108.01
1,107.28
1,015.8
Investing
0.35
5.74
0
-1.21
Financing
1,081.09
626.99
138.01
1.43
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.68
Net in cash
-226.69
45.24
1,415.34
1,080.87
