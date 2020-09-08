Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
315.1
|23.25
|4,669.01
|35.28
|0
|4,323.5
|58.13
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
113.19
|15.29
|566.17
|4.95
|0.27
|200.05
|42.29
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd
GOKUL
43.27
|127.79
|430.13
|2.73
|0
|3.36
|21.36
M K Proteins Ltd
MKPL
7.32
|33.18
|274.02
|2.8
|0
|137.2
|1.85
Raj Oil Mills Ltd
ROML
57.8
|64.06
|172.82
|1.31
|0
|32.21
|3.7
