JVL Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
16.79
16.79
16.79
16.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,319.21
-397.75
586.03
553.64
Net Worth
-1,302.42
-380.96
602.82
570.43
Minority Interest
Debt
2,027.91
1,040.36
413.37
275.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
62.4
0
40.59
37.01
Total Liabilities
787.89
659.4
1,056.78
882.8
Fixed Assets
388.8
394.84
411.68
415.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.33
9.97
4.23
4.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
361.58
112.13
380.43
236.08
Inventories
94.41
377.78
964.16
974.88
Inventory Days
29.01
43.22
91.23
86.57
Sundry Debtors
4.37
168.79
331.79
360.33
Debtor Days
1.34
19.31
31.39
31.99
Other Current Assets
445.76
535.03
211.86
174.33
Sundry Creditors
-144.71
-961.53
-1,106.22
-1,249.15
Creditor Days
44.47
110.01
104.68
110.93
Other Current Liabilities
-38.25
-7.94
-21.16
-24.31
Cash
27.18
142.46
260.44
227.13
Total Assets
787.89
659.4
1,056.78
882.8
