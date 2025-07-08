iifl-logo
iifl-logo

JVL Agro Industries Ltd Company Summary

0.7
(7.69%)
Sep 8, 2020|03:30:13 PM

JVL Agro Industries Ltd Summary

JVL Agro Industries Limited is an India-based vegetable oil solution company. The Company is engaged in the production of vanaspati, refined oil, mustard oil, DOC and trading of goods. The Companys Jhoola brand is available in 17 Indian states and two Union territories. The Company manufactures the packaging for all its products. The Company exports animal/poultry feed raw material to countries, such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, Thailand, China, Indonesia, South Korea and other Far East countries. The Companys products and services include hydrogenated vegetable oils, refined oil, deacidified oil, tin plate containers, plastic containers, fatty distillation, enter esterified and gasification. Its wholly owned subsidiary includes JVL Overseas Pte Limited, Singapore. JVL Agro Industries Limited, formally known as Jhunjhunwala Vanaspati Limited, incorporated in the year 1989, manufactures hydrogenated vegetable oil (Vanaspati Ghee) and refined oils, at its manufacturing facility in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh located in North India. The name of the company was changed from Jhunjhunwala Vanaspati Limited to JVL Agro Industries Limited on October 21, 2008.As of March 31, 2010, its manufacturing capacity consists of 18,00,000 high density polyethylene (HDPE) jars per annum and 42,00,000 tins per annum.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.