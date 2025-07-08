JVL Agro Industries Ltd Summary

JVL Agro Industries Limited is an India-based vegetable oil solution company. The Company is engaged in the production of vanaspati, refined oil, mustard oil, DOC and trading of goods. The Companys Jhoola brand is available in 17 Indian states and two Union territories. The Company manufactures the packaging for all its products. The Company exports animal/poultry feed raw material to countries, such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, Thailand, China, Indonesia, South Korea and other Far East countries. The Companys products and services include hydrogenated vegetable oils, refined oil, deacidified oil, tin plate containers, plastic containers, fatty distillation, enter esterified and gasification. Its wholly owned subsidiary includes JVL Overseas Pte Limited, Singapore. JVL Agro Industries Limited, formally known as Jhunjhunwala Vanaspati Limited, incorporated in the year 1989, manufactures hydrogenated vegetable oil (Vanaspati Ghee) and refined oils, at its manufacturing facility in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh located in North India. The name of the company was changed from Jhunjhunwala Vanaspati Limited to JVL Agro Industries Limited on October 21, 2008.As of March 31, 2010, its manufacturing capacity consists of 18,00,000 high density polyethylene (HDPE) jars per annum and 42,00,000 tins per annum.