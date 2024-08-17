SectorEdible Oil
Open₹1.65
Prev. Close₹1.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.65
Day's Low₹1.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.9
P/E0.03
EPS45.63
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
2,366.26
14.42
14.42
14.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,200.52
-2,681.92
-1,069.35
-656.75
Net Worth
165.74
-2,667.5
-1,054.93
-642.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
246.8
688.79
1,090.43
736.33
yoy growth (%)
-64.16
-36.83
48.08
Raw materials
-183.31
-497.6
-811.17
-532.03
As % of sales
74.27
72.24
74.38
72.25
Employee costs
-26.17
-37.07
-29.25
-27.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-227.78
-323.06
-295.01
-193.8
Depreciation
-45.16
-79.98
-66.73
-63.99
Tax paid
-0.52
88.62
134.43
-3.19
Working capital
-76.25
-89.37
-99.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.16
-36.83
48.08
Op profit growth
94.06
-57.62
-1,482.94
EBIT growth
5.02
-27.1
201.64
Net profit growth
-2.6
45.99
-18.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nandlal B Maloo
Whole-time director
Sunil Kumar Maloo
Whole-time Director
Bajranglal Maloo
Whole-time Director
Lalchand Maloo
Director
Subhash Asaram Rode
Additional Director
Rakesh Thakare
Additional Director
Jagannath Pandharinath Dange
Director
Vinayak Thergaonkar
Director
Avinash Prabhakar Mardikar
Additional Director
Rachana Vijay Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Murli Industries Ltd
Summary
Murli Industries Ltd is an Indian-based diversified company. The company is specialized in the production and marketing of various agro-based product such as Soya de-oiled cake, Refined Edible Oil and paper products like Duplex, News Print and Printing Paper, cream Wove, Map Litho Paper, Copier etc. The company is operating in eight business segments, namely Solvent Extraction, Duplex Paper Board, News Print, Captive Power Generation, Writing & Printing, SBS Board, Cement and Pulp Mill. The solvent extraction unit is engaged in production of soya de-oiled cake and refined oil. The company is headquartered in Wardhaman Nagar, Nagpur.Murli Industries Ltd was incorporated on December 2, 1991 with the name Murli Agro Products Ltd. During the year 1994-95, the company installed an Ultra Modern Continuous Oil Refinery (Alfa-Laval) with a capacity of 50 TPD Refined Oil. Also, the company launched Soya Refined Oil in consumer packs of 1litre, 5 litre and 15 litre tin under their brand name Rasila.In the year 1993, the company became a public limited company. In the year 1997, the company diversified into paper and set up a manufacturing plant for manufacture paper and other paper products. During the year 1999-2000, the company acquired a Solvent Extraction Unit with the production capacity of 300 TPD at a discounted cost. In the year 2001, the company set up the newsprint & printing paper unit in order to consolidate themselves in paper manufacturing. The unit was set up with an inv
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.