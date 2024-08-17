iifl-logo-icon 1
Murli Industries Ltd Share Price

1.65
(-2.94%)
May 23, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Murli Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

1.65

Prev. Close

1.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.65

Day's Low

1.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.9

P/E

0.03

EPS

45.63

Divi. Yield

0

Murli Industries Ltd Corporate Action

Murli Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Murli Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:57 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.66%

Non-Promoter- 31.72%

Institutions: 31.72%

Non-Institutions: 37.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Murli Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

2,366.26

14.42

14.42

14.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,200.52

-2,681.92

-1,069.35

-656.75

Net Worth

165.74

-2,667.5

-1,054.93

-642.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

246.8

688.79

1,090.43

736.33

yoy growth (%)

-64.16

-36.83

48.08

Raw materials

-183.31

-497.6

-811.17

-532.03

As % of sales

74.27

72.24

74.38

72.25

Employee costs

-26.17

-37.07

-29.25

-27.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-227.78

-323.06

-295.01

-193.8

Depreciation

-45.16

-79.98

-66.73

-63.99

Tax paid

-0.52

88.62

134.43

-3.19

Working capital

-76.25

-89.37

-99.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-64.16

-36.83

48.08

Op profit growth

94.06

-57.62

-1,482.94

EBIT growth

5.02

-27.1

201.64

Net profit growth

-2.6

45.99

-18.48

Murli Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Murli Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nandlal B Maloo

Whole-time director

Sunil Kumar Maloo

Whole-time Director

Bajranglal Maloo

Whole-time Director

Lalchand Maloo

Director

Subhash Asaram Rode

Additional Director

Rakesh Thakare

Additional Director

Jagannath Pandharinath Dange

Director

Vinayak Thergaonkar

Director

Avinash Prabhakar Mardikar

Additional Director

Rachana Vijay Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Murli Industries Ltd

Summary

Murli Industries Ltd is an Indian-based diversified company. The company is specialized in the production and marketing of various agro-based product such as Soya de-oiled cake, Refined Edible Oil and paper products like Duplex, News Print and Printing Paper, cream Wove, Map Litho Paper, Copier etc. The company is operating in eight business segments, namely Solvent Extraction, Duplex Paper Board, News Print, Captive Power Generation, Writing & Printing, SBS Board, Cement and Pulp Mill. The solvent extraction unit is engaged in production of soya de-oiled cake and refined oil. The company is headquartered in Wardhaman Nagar, Nagpur.Murli Industries Ltd was incorporated on December 2, 1991 with the name Murli Agro Products Ltd. During the year 1994-95, the company installed an Ultra Modern Continuous Oil Refinery (Alfa-Laval) with a capacity of 50 TPD Refined Oil. Also, the company launched Soya Refined Oil in consumer packs of 1litre, 5 litre and 15 litre tin under their brand name Rasila.In the year 1993, the company became a public limited company. In the year 1997, the company diversified into paper and set up a manufacturing plant for manufacture paper and other paper products. During the year 1999-2000, the company acquired a Solvent Extraction Unit with the production capacity of 300 TPD at a discounted cost. In the year 2001, the company set up the newsprint & printing paper unit in order to consolidate themselves in paper manufacturing. The unit was set up with an inv
