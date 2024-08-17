Summary

Murli Industries Ltd is an Indian-based diversified company. The company is specialized in the production and marketing of various agro-based product such as Soya de-oiled cake, Refined Edible Oil and paper products like Duplex, News Print and Printing Paper, cream Wove, Map Litho Paper, Copier etc. The company is operating in eight business segments, namely Solvent Extraction, Duplex Paper Board, News Print, Captive Power Generation, Writing & Printing, SBS Board, Cement and Pulp Mill. The solvent extraction unit is engaged in production of soya de-oiled cake and refined oil. The company is headquartered in Wardhaman Nagar, Nagpur.Murli Industries Ltd was incorporated on December 2, 1991 with the name Murli Agro Products Ltd. During the year 1994-95, the company installed an Ultra Modern Continuous Oil Refinery (Alfa-Laval) with a capacity of 50 TPD Refined Oil. Also, the company launched Soya Refined Oil in consumer packs of 1litre, 5 litre and 15 litre tin under their brand name Rasila.In the year 1993, the company became a public limited company. In the year 1997, the company diversified into paper and set up a manufacturing plant for manufacture paper and other paper products. During the year 1999-2000, the company acquired a Solvent Extraction Unit with the production capacity of 300 TPD at a discounted cost. In the year 2001, the company set up the newsprint & printing paper unit in order to consolidate themselves in paper manufacturing. The unit was set up with an inv

