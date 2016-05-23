iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Murli Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.65
(-2.94%)
May 23, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Murli Industries Ltd

Murli Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-227.78

-323.06

-295.01

-193.8

Depreciation

-45.16

-79.98

-66.73

-63.99

Tax paid

-0.52

88.62

134.43

-3.19

Working capital

-76.25

-89.37

-99.11

Other operating items

Operating

-349.72

-403.78

-326.43

Capital expenditure

2.57

18.8

6.68

Free cash flow

-347.14

-384.97

-319.75

Equity raised

-408.49

60.36

338.07

Investing

0

0

0.2

Financing

293.05

346.77

265.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-462.59

22.15

284.02

Murli Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Murli Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.