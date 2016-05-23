iifl-logo-icon 1
Murli Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

1.65
(-2.94%)
May 23, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

2,366.26

14.42

14.42

14.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,200.52

-2,681.92

-1,069.35

-656.75

Net Worth

165.74

-2,667.5

-1,054.93

-642.33

Minority Interest

Debt

474.41

2,797.23

1,896.65

1,770.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

640.15

129.73

841.72

1,128.05

Fixed Assets

615.62

477.18

786.68

842.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.31

0.09

0.29

0.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.13

0

226.95

Networking Capital

16.93

-347.81

51.45

55.07

Inventories

11.08

1

57.9

56.21

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

18.65

12.65

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

95.35

56.4

172.3

171.72

Sundry Creditors

-2.97

-26.69

-123.06

-114.64

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-86.53

-378.52

-74.34

-70.87

Cash

7.21

0.14

3.31

3.16

Total Assets

640.15

129.73

841.73

1,128.05

