iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Murli Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.65
(-2.94%)
May 23, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Murli Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

246.8

688.79

1,090.43

736.33

yoy growth (%)

-64.16

-36.83

48.08

Raw materials

-183.31

-497.6

-811.17

-532.03

As % of sales

74.27

72.24

74.38

72.25

Employee costs

-26.17

-37.07

-29.25

-27.5

As % of sales

10.6

5.38

2.68

3.73

Other costs

-121.18

-197.33

-352

-169.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.1

28.64

32.28

23

Operating profit

-83.86

-43.21

-101.99

7.37

OPM

-33.98

-6.27

-9.35

1

Depreciation

-45.16

-79.98

-66.73

-63.99

Interest expense

-99.2

-200.63

-127.04

-138.12

Other income

0.45

0.77

0.76

0.93

Profit before tax

-227.78

-323.06

-295.01

-193.8

Taxes

-0.52

88.62

134.43

-3.19

Tax rate

0.23

-27.43

-45.56

1.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-228.31

-234.43

-160.57

-197

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-228.31

-234.43

-160.57

-197

yoy growth (%)

-2.6

45.99

-18.48

NPM

-92.5

-34.03

-14.72

-26.75

Murli Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Murli Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.