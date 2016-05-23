Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
246.8
688.79
1,090.43
736.33
yoy growth (%)
-64.16
-36.83
48.08
Raw materials
-183.31
-497.6
-811.17
-532.03
As % of sales
74.27
72.24
74.38
72.25
Employee costs
-26.17
-37.07
-29.25
-27.5
As % of sales
10.6
5.38
2.68
3.73
Other costs
-121.18
-197.33
-352
-169.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.1
28.64
32.28
23
Operating profit
-83.86
-43.21
-101.99
7.37
OPM
-33.98
-6.27
-9.35
1
Depreciation
-45.16
-79.98
-66.73
-63.99
Interest expense
-99.2
-200.63
-127.04
-138.12
Other income
0.45
0.77
0.76
0.93
Profit before tax
-227.78
-323.06
-295.01
-193.8
Taxes
-0.52
88.62
134.43
-3.19
Tax rate
0.23
-27.43
-45.56
1.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-228.31
-234.43
-160.57
-197
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-228.31
-234.43
-160.57
-197
yoy growth (%)
-2.6
45.99
-18.48
NPM
-92.5
-34.03
-14.72
-26.75
