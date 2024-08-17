Murli Industries Ltd Summary

Murli Industries Ltd is an Indian-based diversified company. The company is specialized in the production and marketing of various agro-based product such as Soya de-oiled cake, Refined Edible Oil and paper products like Duplex, News Print and Printing Paper, cream Wove, Map Litho Paper, Copier etc. The company is operating in eight business segments, namely Solvent Extraction, Duplex Paper Board, News Print, Captive Power Generation, Writing & Printing, SBS Board, Cement and Pulp Mill. The solvent extraction unit is engaged in production of soya de-oiled cake and refined oil. The company is headquartered in Wardhaman Nagar, Nagpur.Murli Industries Ltd was incorporated on December 2, 1991 with the name Murli Agro Products Ltd. During the year 1994-95, the company installed an Ultra Modern Continuous Oil Refinery (Alfa-Laval) with a capacity of 50 TPD Refined Oil. Also, the company launched Soya Refined Oil in consumer packs of 1litre, 5 litre and 15 litre tin under their brand name Rasila.In the year 1993, the company became a public limited company. In the year 1997, the company diversified into paper and set up a manufacturing plant for manufacture paper and other paper products. During the year 1999-2000, the company acquired a Solvent Extraction Unit with the production capacity of 300 TPD at a discounted cost. In the year 2001, the company set up the newsprint & printing paper unit in order to consolidate themselves in paper manufacturing. The unit was set up with an investment of around Rs 25 crore. The unit has automatic-manufacturing facilities with production capacity of 21000 MT Per Annum. In the year 2002, they set up 5 MW captive power plant neat the Duplex Unit premises with an estimated capital cost of around Rs 7 crore.During the year 2003-04, the company sold their Kraft Paper Unit to Seth Bankatlal Maloo Industries Pvt Ltd. During the year 2004-05, the company commenced 150 TPD Writing Printing Paper Unit together with 15 MW Captive Power Plant. Also, they expanded the production capacity of the Refined Oil (Unit II) plant by 500 TPD which leads to the total capacity to 800 TPD.During the year 2006-07, the company set up a pulp mill with the production capacity of 150 tons per day with chemical recovery plant using agricultural residue as raw material. The name of the company was changed from Murli Agro Products Ltd to Murli Industries Ltd.During the year 2008-09, the company set up a Special Board Unit for manufacturing superior quality of duplex board at an investment of Rs 82 crore. In March 2009, the SBS Board Unit commenced commercial production. Also, the captive power plant (cement unit) at Chandrapur, Maharashtra with the capacity of 50 MW started commercial operation and the same is being utilized for the captive purpose of Cement Unit of the company. In March 2010, the company started the commercial production at their cement plant in Chandrapur district near Nagpur city with a capacity to produce 3 MTPA of cement. This unit had been set up by adopting the latest technology available in the industry.The company plans to set up cement plants in Rajasthan and Karnataka. The plants are expected to have a capacity to produce 3 MTPA of cement along with 50 MW Captive Power Plant at each location. The plant in Rajasthan will cater to markets of Rajasthan and NCR while the Karnataka plant will concentrate on Karnataka, Goa and adjacent parts of Maharashtra. The initial investment would be approximately Rs 2300 crore for both the projects.